The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was “not sitting in ivory towers” as it considered a petition calling for action against Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders over a march towards the court on October 12. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices on two petitions seeking comparable relief, Live Law reported.

The march took place after the CJI refused to meet the Leader of Opposition, who wanted to hand over a memorandum raising their concerns regarding SIR. He said the issues mentioned in the memorandum were already being heard by the Court.

The Supreme Court sought responses to a petition calling for rules to regulate protests and marches near court premises. The petition also asks the Court to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against several political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

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‘Nobody can browbeat us’: What the Supreme Court said

SC said ‘nobody can browbeat’ it while hearing pleas related to the proposed march by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders to the apex court over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on two pleas seeking similar reliefs and directed preservation of CCTV footage of the Supreme Court premises. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the petitioner, said it was unacceptable that the Supreme Court had to deal with a political procession. He said what happened at the Supreme Court should not have happened and referred to the anguish among lawyers over the incident.

Bhatia told the court that around 200 lawyers had signed a memorandum expressing concern that such conduct amounted to “browbeating.”

Bhatia, however, submitted that the attempt itself was worrisome. He also sought preservation of CCTV footage of the court, contending that a pregnant woman journalist was pushed during the march. Responding to the submissions, the CJI said such attempts were “fragile” and that nobody took notice of them. He added that the court was aware of developments outside its premises.

“We are not sitting in ivory towers. We know what statements they make outside and what they say in Court. We know everything,” the CJI said.

The court directed all law enforcement agencies to preserve CCTV or any other digital footage and material collected by them.

What was the hearing about

The plea, filed by advocates Digant Mishra and three others, seeks guidelines to regulate demonstrations around the Supreme Court and High Courts, along with an absolute prohibition on political protests inside judicial complexes.

It also seeks preservation of CCTV footage and security records relating to the October 12 events.

The petition further seeks guidelines against political campaigns intended to influence pending judicial proceedings and asks the Supreme Court to consider criminal contempt proceedings against the named political leaders.

Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition leaders, filed the petition on October 12 against decisions taken by the Election Commission in connection with the SIR of electoral rolls. The petitioners include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, among others.

The plea, registered as W.P.(C) No. 001351/2026, was filed on October 12 and registered by the Supreme Court Registry on October 13 after initial procedural defects were addressed.

It seeks a judicial examination of whether the Election Commission’s decisions on the SIR were taken in accordance with Article 324 of the Constitution, the 2023 law governing the Election Commission, and the Supreme Court’s ruling in TN Seshan vs Union of India.

The petition asks the court to ensure that no elector is deleted from the electoral rolls without notice and a reasonable opportunity of being heard. It also seeks directions for booth-wise publication of deleted electors, along with the reasons for deletion and relevant demographic details.

The Opposition leaders have alleged irregularities and large-scale voter deletions during the SIR process. The plea seeks judicial scrutiny of the manner in which the Election Commission has conducted the revision exercise.

While issuing notice, the court also expressed strong objections to the conduct of one of the 13 petitioners.

“We would like to ask one of the petitioners about his conduct on the next date of hearing,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) said while issuing notice in the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.

The court did not elaborate on the issue in the order, but said the petitioner’s conduct would be taken up at the next date of hearing.

The Supreme Court will now await responses from the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners on the Opposition leaders’ petition. The next hearing is expected to examine both the challenge to the SIR process and the court’s concerns regarding the conduct of one of the petitioners.