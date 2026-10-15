India has expressed concern over an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu place of worship in Illinois and urged US authorities to investigate the case and ensure the safety of the Indian community.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was “deeply concerned” by reports of the alleged plot in the Aurora area. He also condemned what he described as the “anti-Hindu and racist nature of the plot”.

Jaiswal said India welcomed the action taken by US law enforcement agencies, including the arrest of the suspect and the charges filed against him. He urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, bring those responsible to justice and take measures to prevent such incidents.

The statement came after police in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago, arrested 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who is accused of planning an attack on a Hindu place of worship. According to the Palatine Police Department, he faces charges related to making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.

What do we know about alleged shooting plot

The investigation began after an individual alerted authorities to electronic communications allegedly sent by Paporakis, reported AP. His co-workers reportedly received messages that included a document outlining an alleged mass shooting plan and photographs of tactical equipment.

Prosecutors alleged that Paporakis expressed white supremacist views at work and made threats against Indian people. He allegedly shared an eight-page document titled “Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”, reported AP. The document reportedly described a plan to kill Indian, Jewish and African American people.

Investigators believe the suspect may have planned to carry out the attack on Sunday. Police arrested him that day as he left his residence in Palatine.

Authorities believe a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area was the intended target, although they have not confirmed the exact location.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago also welcomed the law enforcement action. In a statement on October 15, it said it was in contact with members of the Indian diaspora and monitoring developments. The consulate expressed appreciation for the “timely action” taken by US authorities.