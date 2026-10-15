Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced on Thursday, citing “administrative reasons”. The closure comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at the park on Friday.

In a notice dated October 15, the civic body said, “It is hereby informed that the Central Park, Connaught Place, shall remain closed to the general public on 16th October 2026 and 17th October 2026, due to administrative reasons.”

The NDMC did not specify the reasons for the closure or directly link it to the proposed march.

NDMC notice

The announcement came hours after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain CJP supporters and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, from holding the planned protest. The court recorded the Delhi Police’s assurance that it would take appropriate measures under the law to regulate the gathering.

Why is Central Park closing ahead of CJP march?

Dipke has called on supporters to assemble at Central Park with the national flag at 5 pm on October 16. The proposed march follows the arrest of two CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail.

Police accused the two leaders of trespassing at Jantar Mantar and violating conditions linked to their peace bonds. They also alleged that CJP members breached barricades and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a presser ahead of CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Central Park in Connaught Place, DCP Neha Yadav says, “Tomorrow, on October 16, 2023, the CJP has issued a call on social media and held a press conference appealing to the general public to assemble… pic.twitter.com/0hJzC25oev — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026

The arrests came amid protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has denied allegations that the exercise was intended to favour the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dipke called for the Connaught Place gathering to protest the arrests. He has maintained that waving the national flag is not a crime and urged supporters to organise similar marches in other cities.

Connaught Place is a major commercial centre, with shops, restaurants, offices and markets. A street vendor from Palika Bazar approached the Delhi High Court, arguing that protests and associated restrictions could disrupt business and affect traders’ earnings during the festive season.

The petitioner sought directions to ensure that demonstrations comply with existing rules and do not unduly disrupt commercial activity.

What did Delhi High Court say about the protest?

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to ban the proposed march. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma recorded the Delhi Police’s assurance that it would take appropriate steps to regulate the gathering and address the petitioner’s concerns.

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Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the police, told the court that authorities had taken steps to control the group’s activities. The court did not issue an order restraining CJP or Dipke from holding the protest.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 3.

The dispute comes after Delhi Police removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites and identified three alternative venues: Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari Ground in north Delhi and CBD Ground in Shahdara in east Delhi.

The decision followed an October 9 Supreme Court order calling for suitable alternative locations where people could exercise their right to protest without compromising public safety. Delhi Police informed the High Court about the change on October 12.

The NDMC’s notice does not specify whether traffic restrictions or other measures will affect the wider Connaught Place area.