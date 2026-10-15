Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned that the state could face severe challenges due to the impact of a potential “Super El Niño”” and urged people, particularly farmers, to remain alert and prepare for possible rainfall shortages. The warning came as the state witnesses critical water shortages in major reservoirs.

To tackle the impending crisis, the state government is rolling out a multi-pronged strategy focused on conserving water and mitigating drought risks across the affected regions.

While speaking to reporters after a ministerial meeting, Reddy compared the situation to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged farmers to postpone paddy cultivation during the upcoming Rabi season, PTI reported.

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The Chief Minister also announced an all-party delegation to Delhi in November to seek financial and administrative assistance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers.

‘El Niño contributed directly to failure of monsoon’

During a field visit to the Singur dam in Sangareddy district to assess water levels and crop conditions, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju noted that El Niño contributed directly to the failure of the monsoon and drove local temperatures up by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, with the impact expected to peak in February.

As a responsive measure, the state government has directed the agriculture, electricity, and irrigation departments to work in close coordination over the next 15 to 20 days to protect standing crops while prioritising drinking water supply above all else.

Continuous power supply

Although the electricity department has been instructed to maintain uninterrupted power for agricultural needs, officials warned that severe groundwater depletion may force farmers to declare a crop holiday during the Yasangi (Rabi) season. To oversee these measures on the ground, nodal officers are being deployed to every district to monitor water availability, engage directly with local farming communities, and raise public awareness about relief initiatives.

How did El Niño affect Telangana?

El Niño forms in the Pacific Ocean when sea surface waters warm up, disrupting global atmospheric circulation and trade winds. For Telangana and central India, this shift weakens the Southwest Monsoon winds, causing delayed rainfall, prolonged dry spells, heatwaves, and agricultural drought.