The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced that the annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) will be conducted in 13 states and three Union Territories where the SIR has been completed, according to a report by Indian Express (IE). The poll body will also conduct SSR in Assam, where it had decided not to conduct the SIR.

According to the report, the EC wrote to the Chief Electoral Officers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal saying that the SSR with the qualifying date of January 1, 2027 would be conducted from November.

What did the Election Commission write?

The Election Commission has ordered a Special Summary Revision of the voter list under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, as per the IE report. This process will register eligible voters turning 18 as of January 1, 2027, and allow advance applications for the three remaining qualifying dates in 2027 (April 1, July 1, and October 1).

Under the SSR schedule, the draft voter list will be released on November 12, opening a window for public claims and objections until December 11. The final voter list will be officially published on January 4, 2027.

Why SSR?

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) focuses on adding eligible first-time voters, fixing errors, and cleaning up the voter lists. According to PTI, this comes ahead of upcoming state elections: Uttar Pradesh’s 403-seat assembly term ends next May, while Manipur (60 seats), Goa (40 seats), Punjab (117 seats), and Uttarakhand (70 seats) end their terms in March 2027. Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission can schedule these assembly polls up to six months before a state’s current term expires.