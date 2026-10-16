Share Market Today LIVE, 16th October 2026: The GIFT Nifty is higher in early trade today, October 16, indicating a positive start to the day for Indian equities. GIFT Nifty was 115 points higher, or 0.50%, at 23,103 points.

Asian markets opened higher this morning, while US markets also closed with gains on Thursday.

Crude oil prices were slightly lower in early trade, with Brent crude at $105.4 per barrel. However, oil prices remained significantly higher than their pre-West Asia war levels. US bond yields were at 5.09%.

Indian Markets on Thursday

The benchmark indices had ended Thursday at two-week highs, supported by heavy buying across information technology stocks.

The Sensex ended 1,533.72 points higher, or 2.1%, at 74,315.61 points. The Nifty 50 ended up 374.65 points, or 1.7%, at 22,997.35 points. The Nifty had soared past the 23,000 level on Thursday.

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