BSF launches operation ‘Sard Hawa’ at Rajasthan border

Border Security Force (BSF) today launched operation ‘Sard Hawa’ at the western international border of Rajasthan, under which vigil will be beefed-up to check the instances of infiltration due to the dense fog in the area. The operation will continue till January 28.
“The purpose of the operation is to keep a hawk’s eye on the international border, where vigil has been beefed-up and officers have also been asked to be part of operation to motivate jawans,” Deputy Inspector General (BSF), Ravi Gandhi said.
You may also like to watch this video:
He said the jawans will patrol with advanced weapons in the police station areas near to the border.
“We have increased the deployment of jawans on the border to maintain a strict vigil, as chances of infilteration rises due to dense fog cover on the international border,” he added.