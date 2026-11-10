The US midterm election results have changed the way investors look at artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. The immediate impact has been visible in the markets, with semiconductor, chipmaking and AI infrastructure stocks facing heavy selling, immediately after the results.

AI stocks had already witnessed a massive rally. Concerns over stretched valuations and the possibility of an AI bubble were also growing. The November midterm election results have added another layer of uncertainty, raising questions about the pace of AI infrastructure development, regulatory hurdles and the enormous capital spending planned by technology companies.

The concern is not that demand for AI has suddenly disappeared. It is whether companies will be able to build the infrastructure needed to meet that demand at the pace they had planned.

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So, what has changed after the midterms, why are investors worried, and what should they do now?

Why are semiconductor and AI infrastructure stocks taking the biggest hit?

The sell-off has been more pronounced in semiconductor, chipmaking and ancillary AI infrastructure stocks than in some of the biggest technology companies that make up the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks.

Investors are particularly concerned about companies whose valuations depend on the assumption that data centre construction and AI infrastructure spending will continue to expand rapidly.

A change in permitting rules, electricity availability or construction timelines could affect their revenue expectations and expansion plans.

The Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq-100 both slumped more than 5.5% following the election results. However, both indices have recovered some ground since then, gaining nearly 4% from their post-election correction levels.

The initial market reaction also needs to be viewed in context. Investors were initially optimistic about the clear Democratic mandate, but the mood changed as concerns about the possible implications for AI infrastructure spending became clearer.

UBS believes the recent decline is more about uncertainty surrounding infrastructure spending than a deterioration in the underlying AI business.

“In our view, the decline reflects uncertainty about the cost and pace of the data center buildout rather than a sudden deterioration in the outlook. It also appears to represent a de-risking event rather than a material change in fundamentals,” says UBS Chief Investment Office in its report.

The distinction is important. A delay in building data centres does not necessarily mean that demand for AI computing will disappear.

While political opposition at the state and local levels could delay projects, force companies to relocate facilities or increase construction costs, UBS believes the underlying demand remains intact.

“We therefore see regulation as potentially redistributing and extending the investment cycle rather than derailing it, with power access, permitting, financing, and execution increasingly separating leaders from laggards,” says UBS report.

BlackRock Investment Institute also points out that the impact of the election results will depend on local political and regulatory conditions.

“Election outcomes could influence decisions on permitting and construction in some jurisdictions, but the implications for the pace and location of AI infrastructure development will vary by location and local dynamics,” says a report from BlackRock Investment Institute.

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What should investors watch now?

The next phase of the AI investment cycle could look very different from the one investors have witnessed so far.

Until recently, markets rewarded companies for announcing ambitious AI spending plans and expanding their infrastructure capacity. Now, investors are likely to demand clearer evidence that these investments are generating returns.

The investors are looking at how quickly political opposition translates into actual restrictions. Investors need to watch changes in permitting rules, electricity availability, water usage regulations and local approvals. Delays could affect the pace of infrastructure expansion and the companies supplying equipment and services to data centre operators.

Technology companies are expected to continue spending aggressively on AI infrastructure. However, investors will increasingly want to know whether this spending is translating into higher revenues, better capacity utilisation and sustainable cash flows. The ability to generate returns from these investments will become just as important as the amount companies commit to spending.

Smaller AI infrastructure companies could face greater pressure if construction slows down. Many of these companies have committed substantial amounts to expansion based on expectations of strong future demand. Delays could increase financing costs, strain cash flows and make it harder to fulfil customer commitments.

Established technology giants, with stronger balance sheets and existing infrastructure, may be better positioned to absorb these disruptions.

Ultimately, the biggest question is whether demand for AI computing continues to grow fast enough to justify the investments being made today. The scale of planned spending remains enormous. Aggregate AI capital spending is estimated at $1 trillion in 2026, $1.4 trillion in 2027 and $1.5 trillion in 2028. UBS believes investors should look for signs of a genuine slowdown in demand before concluding that the AI investment cycle has peaked.

Planned AI capital spending

Year Aggregate AI capex 2026 USD 1.0tr 2027 USD 1.4tr 2028 USD 1.5tr

Source: UBS

“For the sell-off to signal a lasting downturn in the AI investment cycle, we think we would need to see evidence that AI-related revenue growth is slowing, cloud utilization is weakening, or lower AI costs are failing to generate sufficient new usage to absorb expanding capacity,” says UBS.

Is the AI stock correction a buying opportunity?

Despite the recent volatility, some market analysts believe the correction could offer an opportunity to accumulate quality AI stocks.

According to reports by Yahoo Finance, Jefferies and JPMorgan analysts recently told clients they would buy the dip in Broadcom, anticipating strong AI-driven demand will lead its shares to new highs in the next 12 months.

Citi analysts, who have described the recent pullback as “healthy,” have highlighted Nvidia and Broadcom as their top picks in the semiconductor sector.

They have also identified opportunities in Qualcomm (QCOM), which has plunged 30% from its highs in late May, and AI chipmaker Cerebras (CBRS), which recently traded nearly 40% off its opening price in May and even further below post-IPO highs.

“Fundamentally, AI compute demand remains undersupplied,” Citi wrote, which bodes well for these stocks.

Citi also said Micron, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel (INTC), and Marvell (MRVL), which took a big hit Wednesday amid a broad slide in chip stocks, could still be set for more gains.

The underlying argument is that the AI opportunity remains intact even if the infrastructure investment cycle becomes more measured. Although these developments could weigh on near-term AI sentiment, Morgan Stanley Research expects the broader AI capital expenditure (capex) cycle to remain intact.

However, investors should distinguish between companies with strong balance sheets, established businesses and visible AI revenues and those whose valuations depend heavily on uninterrupted expansion and easy access to capital.

What should investors do now?

It is still unclear whether the AI stock sell-off will continue or spread to other sectors. Much will depend on how quickly regulatory concerns translate into actual restrictions and whether technology companies maintain their planned investment commitments.

Markets dislike uncertainty, and the midterm results have introduced a new variable into an already expensive and volatile investment theme.

For investors, this may be a time to reassess portfolios rather than make aggressive bets on the assumption that every AI-related stock will recover.

Diversification across sectors, reducing excessive exposure to individual technology stocks and focusing on companies with sustainable earnings and cash flows could become increasingly important.

UBS also advises investors to pay attention to concentration risks as differences between technology companies become more pronounced.

“To prepare for potentially greater differentiation within the technology sector in the weeks and months ahead, investors should review portfolios and progressively reduce excessive single-stock concentration relative to technology and broad market benchmarks,” says the UBS report.

The bigger takeaway is that the AI story has not necessarily ended. But the rules of investing in it may be changing. The next phase could reward companies that can turn massive AI investments into actual revenues and profits, rather than those simply promising to spend more.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Investors should consult their financial advisers and assess their risk appetite before making investment decisions.