All is not well in Samajwadi Party as 2 more MLCs quit UP Legislative Council

In a more trouble for Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, two more MLCs have resigned from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. With this, the erstwhile ruling party of the politically crucial state has witnessed resignation of five of its MLCs so far. Ashok Bajpai and Ambika Chaudhary were elected to the house as SP members but Chaudhary had joined hands with Mayawati’s BSP in January. Despite his move to BSP, Chaudhary was still an SP MLC as the party did not move for cancellation of his membership. Last month, SP MLCs Bukkal Nawab and Yashwant Singh had tendered their resignations to Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav. BSP MLC Jaiveer Singh, who was a minister in the previous Mayawati administration, had also resigned from the Legislative Council.

Chaudhary has said he will remain loyal to BSP, Bajpai maintained he has not decide on joining any party. The SP has remained in the news for the conflicts within the party. The rift was evident during the UP Assembly elections where the party was trounced by BJP.

These resignations will directly benefit the ruling party of the state. BJP needs five seats in either of the Houses in UP, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and ministers Swatantra Deo Singh and Mohsin Raza have to become a member of either House of the assembly by September 19. With two more resignations, the BJP is set to secure six seats in the Legislative Council, where the party at present has only eight members, According to IE report.

A seven-time MLA and first-time time MLC, Bajpai also claimed that he has not vacated the seat for BJP, and has not decided to join any party so far.

Chaudhary had been associated with the SP since its foundation in 1992, and was elected MLA for the party on four occasions. After he lost the Assembly election in 2012, the party sent him to the Legislative Council and inducted in the government as a Cabinet minister. His term in the Council was to end on May 5, 2018. After joing BSP, Chaudhary had contested the Vidhan Sabha election this summer from Phephna constituency in Ballia district and had lost. SP, however, did not move for his disqualification in the Council, IE report says.