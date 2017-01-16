3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam

Pahalgam encounter: Three terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, according to a report. (PTI)

Pahalgam encounter: Three terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, according to a report. The encounter broke out last evening between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam area of the district, police had said. It has been learned that arms and ammunition were recovered. 3 AK-47 rifles were recovered, according to ANI report.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of unspecified number of militants in Awoora village in Pahalgam area of the district, security forces launched a search operation in the area, a police official said. As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired at them, he said, adding the security forces retaliated, ensuing in an encounter.

In a similar incident on January 6, Al-Badr terrorist Muzaffar Ahmed was killed in an encounter with Army and the Police in Machu area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. As per a report published by The Indian Express, militant killed in the anti-terrorist operation was earlier known to be associated with the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-taiba. According to the police, they launched the operation with support from the security forces after receiving information regarding the presence of a wanted LeT commander hiding in Gulzarpora village.