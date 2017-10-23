Tamil actor Vishal’s office in Chennai raided by GST Intelligence Agency; he had backed Vijay, Mersal, slammed BJP

The controversy over Vijay-starrer Mersal refuses to die down. (Photos from Twitter)

The controversy over Vijay-starrer Mersal refuses to die down. In a major development, GST Intelligence Agency on Monday raided Tamil actor Vishal’s office in Chennai, news channel Times Now reported. Noteworthy, Vishal had backed Vijay and Mersal. Vishal had accused BJP leader H Raja of advocating piracy by watching the movie online, a charge rejected by the latter. Referring to Raja’s remarks, reported in a section of the media, Vishal, head of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and general secretary of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), had also demanded an apology from him. However, Raja clarified that he had only watched clips of the movie on his mobile phone and said he did not have the patience to sit through a two-and-a-half hour film.

“Dear Mr H Raja, as a leader and prominent personality, you are advocating piracy and blatantly agreeing to it,” Vishal said in a statement. The actor also said he wondered how a political leader like you could watch a pirated version of a film (online) and added that it sets a bad example.

This was totally insensitive and uncalled for, said Vishal, who is known for his strong anti-piracy stand and activities. Demanding an apology from Raja on the matter, Vishal also pressed the government to enact more stringent anti-piracy laws.

Raja, however, categorically denied having watched the movie, especially online as it was being made out.

Diwali release Mersal has kicked up a row with the BJP taking exception to references on GST in the movie. BJP leaders, including Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, have been demanding that the incorrect references be deleted from the big-budget flick.