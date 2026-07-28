A federal lawsuit filed in California has accused tech giant Apple of failing to protect its users.

The legal case was filed after a fraudulent app slipped through its App Store review process, costing three cryptocurrency investors a combined $1.835 million in stolen Bitcoin.

The complaint, which was lodged in the US District Court for the Northern District of California by plaintiffs James Ramirez, Christopher Ellis, and Jalen Delgado, alleges that Apple’s aggressive marketing of the App Store as a “safe and trusted place” directly lured consumers into a false sense of security with the iOS ecosystem.

Apple, however, allegedly failed to uphold its promise of a safe and secure ecosystem.

A fake app on App Store

The lawsuit centres on a spoofed app that claims to be Sparrow Wallet, a widely used open-source Bitcoin wallet. The real Sparrow Wallet never had an iOS app, as the platform operates strictly on desktop operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux.

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Despite this, a counterfeit app cloned Sparrow’s name, logo, and interface and was operating on Apple’s digital app store. Many users, as a result, believed that this was a legit app. When the victims downloaded the app and entered their sensitive seed phrases (secret recovery phrases), the app quietly exported their keys to private wallets controlled by scammers.

Soon after, James Ramirez, one of the plaintiffs, lost roughly $875,000 in Bitcoin, whereas Christopher Ellis lost roughly $840,000 and Jalen Delgado lost $120,000. The losses occurred between May and August 2025, but the legal fallout has now resulted in a class-action-style federal filing against Apple.

Why Apple faces legal action

The lawsuit challenges Apple on three primary legal grounds:

1. Not a “Walled Garden”

Apple argues to antitrust regulators and courts worldwide that maintaining total control over iOS app distribution is necessary to protect consumers from malware and fraud. The plaintiffs say that if Apple forces users into a single marketplace under the banner of rigorous security, it assumes a duty to catch obvious impersonation scams before they harm consumers.

2. Misleading advertising

The 54-page filing argues that Apple’s promotional campaign, framing the App Store as a safe environment, led users to trust listed apps without performing independent verification.

3. Ignoring warnings from developer

Craig Raw, the creator of the genuine desktop Sparrow Wallet, has publicly documented his struggles with Apple’s App Store moderation for years. He repeatedly reported fake lookalike apps to Apple.

When Raw tried to submit a official “placeholder” app, containing screenshots explicitly warning users that Sparrow Wallet was desktop-only, Apple’s review team initially flagged his developer account for termination over “dishonest activity” before reversing course.

How Apple responded to the matter

While Apple is yet to publicly comment on the matter, it clarified in a response to TechCrunch that the company has removed the counterfeit apps and terminated the associated developer accounts.

How investors can stay safe on smartphone apps

Regardless of stringent security measures, one has to ensure drastic measures to stay alert.

– Always verify software availability directly on the developer’s official website before searching for it on an app store. If a project doesn’t explicitly offer an iOS or Android client, any storefront listing is guaranteed to be a scam.

– When downloading verified wallets, cross-reference the listed developer name, developer domain, review counts, and release history against the project’s official documentation or open-source GitHub repositories.

– Never type or paste your seed phrase, private keys, or recovery passphrases into a mobile app unless you have independently confirmed its authenticity. Always consider performing a tiny test transaction before depositing substantial funds into any newly installed wallet.