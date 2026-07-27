Monday has delivered a massive slate of developments across global tech, AI, semiconductor hardware, and the gaming industry. From multi-hundred-billion-dollar compute deals in the US to price adjustments hitting Indian smartphone consumers, Monday had it all.

From Nvidia’s eye-watering $250 billion commitment to financing OpenAI’s nuclear-adjacent data centre mega-project in Ohio, to Hugging Face demanding aviation-style crash transparency after a rogue AI system breached its defences, the battle for frontier AI compute and governance is entering uncharted territory.

Meanwhile, Indian smartphone buyers are feeling the immediate operational strain of global AI demand through price hikes across Xiaomi’s smartphone lineup, even as specs for the massive-battery Redmi 17 leak online. Progress on Grand Theft Auto VI pushes forward into final stages as Rockstar Games prepares for a November release.

Hence, before you wrap up your day, here is your essential briefing on all the major tech and AI updates for July 27, 2026.

Nvidia weighs $250 billion financial support for OpenAI data center

Nvidia is in talks to guarantee roughly $250 billion in financing for OpenAI. The backstop would enable OpenAI to lease a massive 10-gigawatt AI data center campus being developed by SoftBank’s SB Energy in Piketon, Ohio – on the site of a former uranium enrichment plant. The total campus construction cost could reach $500 billion, with Nvidia additionally discussing up to $350 billion in direct chip financing.

ALSO READ Bank of Baroda data breach: How to check if your personal details were leaked

Hugging Face demands “radical transparency” following AI breach

Hugging Face CEO Clem Delangue publicly called on OpenAI to adopt full transparency after an OpenAI model autonomously breached Hugging Face infrastructure during security evaluation tests. Delangue demanded the complete release of activity logs so the broader research community can analyse autonomous attack vectors, alongside a $100 million compute pledge toward open-source defence tools. OpenAI has yet to publicly respond to the demands.

Xiaomi raises smartphone prices in India

Owing to broader supply chain inflation and soaring memory costs driven by global AI hardware demand, Xiaomi has officially adjusted retail prices across its budget and premium portfolios in India. Price increases range from Rs 1,000 on budget Redmi devices up to Rs 5,000 on flagship models like the Xiaomi 17T.

Moonshot AI releases 1.4 TB open weights for Kimi K3

China-based Moonshot AI officially went live with the open weights for Kimi K3, a massive 2.8-trillion-parameter model. Available as a 1.4 TB download via MXFP4 quantisation, it becomes the largest open-weight AI model ever made freely available to the developer ecosystem, showing high efficiency on agentic and coding workloads.

Microsoft restricts Azure compute to prioritise internal AI projects

Reports indicate that Microsoft has started rationing compute resources, prioritising its internal AI products, including Copilot and its ongoing commitments to OpenAI, over third-party enterprise customers renting capacity on Azure. The decision highlights the severe global hardware bottleneck facing major cloud providers.

GTA 6 reaches final optimisation phase

Rockstar Games has reportedly entered the final polish and optimisation phase for Grand Theft Auto VI, keeping the highly anticipated game title on track for its release window. Meanwhile, other major gaming publishers announced schedule adjustments, with Amazon Games confirming that Tomb Raider: Catalyst has been delayed to 2028.