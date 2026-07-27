As the Kanwar Yatra is set to take place from July 30, the police on Monday said that the movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road in Uttar Pradesh‘s Muzaffarnagar will be restricted starting July 30. All vehicles will be banned on these routes from August 4 to August 12, news agency PTI reported.

During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees collect holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar and carry it back to offer at Shiva temples in their hometowns.

Delhi-Haridwar highway to be reserved for kanwariyas

Quoting Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Atul Kumar Chaubey, PTI reported that a section of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway would be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas during the pilgrimage. To ensure the smooth movement of devotees, heavy vehicles will first face restrictions from July 30. A complete ban on vehicular movement will then be enforced on the affected routes between August 4 and August 12.

The restrictions are expected to significantly affect traffic movement between Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the peak period of the pilgrimage.

Police divers to be deployed at bathing spots

It is reported that officials are also stepping up security and safety arrangements along the pilgrimage routes. District Magistrate Umesh Mishra reportedly said that police divers would be deployed at major bathing spots along the Ganga Canal road to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

A temporary police station has also been established at Rampur Tiraha on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjai Kumar said Sub-Inspector Subhash Chand would serve as the station house officer of the temporary police station. Around 20 police personnel will be deployed there during the Kanwar Yatra.

350 buses to operate between Ghaziabad and Haridwar

To meet the expected surge in demand for public transport, as many as 350 buses will operate on the Ghaziabad-Haridwar route over 12 days during the Kanwar Yatra, according to a report by The Times of India.

Ghaziabad Regional Transport Officer Kesari Nandan Chaudhary reportedly said temporary bus depots would be established at Lal Kuan and Dasna to streamline operations and improve coordination during the pilgrimage.

“Traffic on normal city routes reduces during Kanwar Yatra, allowing us to divert these buses. They will operate from one depot to another like regular services and will also travel to Haridwar,” Chaudhary told TOI.

What commuters should know