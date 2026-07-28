Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday introduced browser-based audio and video calling, allowing users to make and receive one-on-one as well as group calls directly from WhatsApp Web without downloading the desktop application, as the messaging platform expands its cross-device calling capabilities.



“WhatsApp calls now work in your browser. Your 47 open Chrome tabs finally got company that’s actually useful,” WhatsApp CEO Kunal Shah wrote in a post on X while announcing the new features.



The web experience supports features already available on mobile and desktop, including screen sharing, reactions, a dedicated Calls tab with call history and favourites. WhatsApp said all calls made through the web will remain end-to-end encrypted, with no time limits or additional charges.

ALSO READ Tech and AI Wrap July 28: WhatsApp native web calling, Apple device leasing, and Microsoft’s new cybersecurity model The company has also introduced Call Transfer, enabling users to seamlessly move an ongoing group call between their phone, desktop and browser without disconnecting. Another addition, Waiting Room, gives hosts greater control over group calls by allowing participants joining through call links to wait for approval before entering the conversation.



WhatsApp also introduced QuickHD, which delivers high-definition video from the first few seconds of a call, reducing the delay before video quality improves, said the company.



Another feature – Noise Suppression will reduce background noise during calls to improve voice clarity in noisy environments and could be toggled through in-call settings.



The new features will be rolled out gradually to users worldwide over the coming weeks, the company said.