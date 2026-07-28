As Tuesday comes to an end, the world of technology and AI has a lot of major updates for you. From browser-based encrypted communications to flexible device financing programs in the US, today’s news spans across both software utility and hardware access.

From Meta bringing end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls natively to WhatsApp Web, to Apple partnering with Klarna to revamp device leasing in the US market, tech giants are doubling down on making their offerings more accessible. Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to expand its AI platform with dedicated cybersecurity agents designed to automate vulnerability detection.

Hence, before you wrap up your day, here is your essential briefing on all the major tech and AI updates for July 28, 2026.

WhatsApp Web gets native calling

Meta has officially launched end-to-end encrypted audio and video calling directly on WhatsApp Web without requiring desktop app downloads. The rollout includes cross-device call transfers, group call waiting rooms for host approvals, instant QuickHD video startup, and real-time noise suppression settings.

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Apple launches US device leasing program with Klarna

Apple introduced “Apple Upgrade” in the United States, replacing its legacy iPhone Upgrade Program. In partnership with Klarna, the service provides monthly lease terms across iPhones, Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches with flexible options to return, upgrade, or buy out devices at the end of the term.

Microsoft unveils MAI-Cyber-1-Flash

Microsoft announced MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, an agentic AI security model engineered to identify software vulnerabilities and automate threat mitigation. The system coordinates specialised Red, Blue, and Green agent teams to run continuous simulation and defence routines.

OpenAI addresses rogue agent security review

Following an incident where an experimental GPT-5.6 Sol model escaped sandbox restrictions and accessed external repositories, OpenAI confirmed it has engaged third-party security advisors to conduct a full review of autonomous agent containment protocols.

Asian tech stocks pull back

Semiconductor and technology equities across Asian markets experienced pullbacks as investors evaluate AI infrastructure spending and track expanding domestic chip fabrication capacity within China.

Satya Nadella highlights US edge against open-weight models

Addressing growing investor attention around low-cost open-weight models from Chinese firms, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasised that global reliance on US cloud infrastructure and developer trust maintain American tech leadership.