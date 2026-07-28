Brands today operate in an environment where one campaign can create immense cultural relevance or trigger instant backlash. The temptation, therefore, is to remain safely neutral. Yet our research among Gen Z across metro and smaller Indian cities suggests that neutrality itself is becoming a risk.

Contrary to popular belief, Indian Gen Z is not a homogeneous group of hyper-liberal, trend-chasing consumers. They are far more nuanced. They are ambitious yet rooted, digitally connected yet culturally anchored, progressive yet deeply conscious of family and societal expectations.

The difference between a metropolitan consumer and one from a smaller town is not in the aspiration, but in the way that aspiration is expressed. This distinction has significant implications for brands.

Many marketers continue to assume that Gen Z buys into every “purpose-led” narrative. Our findings suggest otherwise. They appreciate brands that challenge outdated norms, but only when the commitment feels genuine. They are quick to reward authenticity and equally quick to identify performative activism.

Claims around sustainability, cruelty-free products, inclusivity or social responsibility are not accepted at face value. They are evaluated, discussed and often verified through peer reviews, creator communities and digital conversations before they are believed.

The question, therefore, is not whether brands should take risks. The real question is which risks are worth taking.

The safest strategy today is not to be controversial for attention. It is to be authentic with conviction. This generation has grown up questioning inherited norms. They look for logic over authority and evidence over advertising.

They trust creators who explain rather than celebrities who merely endorse. They are willing to switch brands if another one feels more transparent, more relevant or more aligned with their values. Loyalty is increasingly earned through consistency rather than legacy.

Interestingly, the greatest opportunity lies beyond metropolitan India. Consumers from smaller towns are often portrayed as conservative. Our study found something different. Many of them aspire to challenge existing social conventions but negotiate these changes within the realities of family and community.

OTT content, digital platforms and online communities often become safe spaces where they encounter progressive ideas before expressing them in real life. Brands that understand this tension can build relevance without appearing confrontational. This also changes the role of communication.

Gen Z is not looking for brands that simply speak louder. They expect brands to listen better. They want conversations rather than campaigns, participation rather than persuasion. They seek products that reflect who they are becoming rather than who they have always been.

Perhaps the biggest misconception is that Gen Z is driven purely by instant gratification. While they certainly value experiences and self-expression, they are equally future-focused. Financial stability, career growth, personal well-being and informed decision-making coexist with their desire for individuality. They are experimentative, but rarely impulsive. They are aspirational, but not detached from reality.

For marketers, this presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

Reaching Gen Z requires brands to become more human than heroic. It requires replacing polished perfection with transparency, broadcasting with dialogue and borrowed purpose with meaningful action.

The brands that will succeed are unlikely to be those taking the loudest risks. They will be the ones willing to take the right risks. Challenging conventions where it matters, remaining consistent when scrutiny follows and recognising that for Gen Z, authenticity is no longer a communication strategy. It is the price of entry.

The author is senior vice president and head of qualitative research, Hansa Research

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.