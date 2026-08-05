Rapido’s standalone food delivery platform Ownly on Tuesday said it had been integrated into the Rapido app, making its zero-commission food delivery available to Rapido users in Bengaluru from within the same app they use to book bike taxis, autos and cabs.

The company said the integration extends Ownly’s reach while retaining its zero-commission model, under which restaurants pay no commission and customers are charged what it describes as fair menu prices without hidden platform fees. Ownly, which the company said has close to 20,000 restaurants on the platform, said new users downloading the app via Rapido would get 50% off up to Rs 100 on their first order. Existing users are being offered flat 25% on all orders.

The company is betting on India’s ride-hailing user base, which it says is nearly twice the size of the online food ordering user base, to reach customers who use Rapido for mobility but have not ordered food through an app. It added that routing deliveries through Rapido’s existing rider network lowers logistics costs and improves rider utilisation during off-peak hours, without providing details.

“Ownly was created to solve one of the biggest structural challenges in food delivery, making the business work better for restaurants without compromising customer experience,” said Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido and Ownly.

The integration comes as Ownly prepares to move beyond Bengaluru, where it ran a pilot from mid-August 2025 before launching citywide in early March this year. FE has reported that the platform is preparing to expand into Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai over the next two to three weeks.

While the zero-commission promise to restaurants has held, the rest of Ownly’s pricing model has shifted repeatedly since its June 2025 pitch. Restaurants were initially to bear delivery costs before the model moved to a tiered structure and then to placing the delivery fee entirely on customers, a Rs 30 fee currently being waived to build traction.

The no-discount promise has also given way, with the app now carrying a flat 25% discount for users in Bengaluru. The platform is handling over 10,000 orders a day, with burn rising to Rs 130-140 an order on the back of the discounts, according to industry sources.

Rival Zomato has played down the threat from Ownly and Swiggy’s Toing. In Eternal’s Q1FY27 shareholder letter, Deepinder Goyal said the impact had been limited and that lower menu prices funded by lower commissions made the revenue gap unsustainable. “The customer traction is purely price-driven, and price-driven traction without structural economics tends to resolve itself,” he wrote, adding that Zomato was focused instead on its Bistro format, its answer to “the question these platforms are pretending to solve.”

Ownly is holding a meeting in Bengaluru on July 29 alongside the National Restaurant Association of India to set out progress on the pilot and its pricing model.

Rapido, which operates across more than 400 cities, closed a $240-million round in May led by Prosus, valuing it at about $3 billion, nearly triple its valuation nine months earlier.