It could well be the story of a company from one of India’s most storied groups that never found its footing in real estate. That is puzzling because Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) had almost every advantage a developer could ask for—brand, capital and credibility. Yet it failed to build scale as rivals with lesser pedigrees raced ahead.

The numbers tell an uncomfortable story. TRIL’s loss of Rs 456 crore in FY26 was considerably narrower than the Rs 1,345 crore recorded in FY20. But the recent trajectory may concern the group: the loss widened nearly tenfold in a year, from Rs 47 crore in FY25.

Revenue offers little consolation. The topline contracted at a compound annual rate of 8.59% between FY20 and FY26, falling 19% to Rs 1,620 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,008 crore in the previous year.

Set against the industry’s leading performers, the divergence becomes stark. Over the same six years, profits at Lodha Developers, Prestige Estates and DLF compounded annually by 29%, 21% and 68%, respectively. Their revenues also grew—at compound annual rates of 5%, 7% and 5%, respectively—while TRIL’s moved in the opposite direction.

Sources in the Tata group have an explanation. They attribute the FY26 loss largely to the completion of affordable-housing projects launched years ago and housed in loss-making Tata Housing, a TRIL subsidiary. They say it reflects the accounting of old wounds rather than the emergence of new ones.

But conversations with industry veterans point to a deeper problem—a company that never quite decided what it wanted to be. A TRIL spokesperson did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Part of TRIL’s predicament reflects a structural reality of Indian real estate: it remains a stubbornly local business. Land acquisition, approvals, consumer preferences and political equations vary from one city to another, and few developers have cracked the code of operating profitably at a national scale.

Barring Godrej Properties, industry watchers say, hardly anyone has built a genuinely pan-India presence that delivers both scale and profitability.

“After reaching a certain scale—say, Rs 8,000-10,000 crore of annual pre-sales—most developers need to move beyond a single market to sustain growth,” says Amit Bagri, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Investments. “Growing beyond one’s core market is never easy. Even today, barring four or five players, there are no genuinely multi-location or national players in the residential market.”

Even the industry’s giants have stumbled outside their home markets. DLF once expanded into Mumbai and Kolkata, only to retreat from both. It has recently returned to Mumbai, this time with the safety net of a joint venture.

But TRIL’s deeper affliction, according to those who have watched it closely, is strategic restlessness. While successful competitors picked a lane and stayed in it, TRIL repeatedly changed direction.

The company entered low-cost housing in the late 2000s, only to withdraw later. It then announced that it would reinvent itself as an office-property developer. Today, it is back to launching premium residential projects.

“They lacked focus. They lacked the understanding needed to drive the market and grow,” says the CEO of an investment firm, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The Tata brand was never in question, he adds, nor was the ability to finance projects. What was missing was a consistent strategy and the execution required to support it.

A senior property consultant in Mumbai puts it more wryly: TRIL had a knack for getting the timing wrong. It bet on residential property when that market was struggling and pivoted towards offices just as that segment turned.

The Tata group sees the shifts differently. Sources insist the exits and pivots were rational responses to changing market conditions rather than evidence of indecision. “Low-cost housing was becoming unviable. Hence, we exited it. Being a Tata company, we met our commitments to buyers even though we suffered losses,” says a group source. It is a reminder that withdrawing from a segment while still delivering every promised apartment can be an expensive form of integrity.

After nearly a decade without signing new housing deals, the company is stirring again, with projects in Mulund and Ghansoli in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “Despite all the issues, we completed 25 projects and delivered 15,000 apartments,” the source says.

There may be a simpler explanation, one that goes to the heart of how the Tata group works. Real estate in India rewards obsession—the promoter who knows every file in every municipal office and treats each parcel of land as a personal campaign. Oberoi Realty, DLF and Prestige possess that DNA. TRIL, the investment firm CEO argues, does not.

“Tata is a large group with several priority sectors, and real estate does not appear to rank very high among them,” he says. In a business where bureaucracy and politics are woven into every project, success demands sustained management time and attention—the one currency that a sprawling conglomerate fighting much bigger battles may be least willing to spend.

For a group that builds everything from salt to software, real estate may simply be the business that never received its undivided attention. The question now is whether the return to premium housing represents a genuine reset—or merely one more turn of the wheel.