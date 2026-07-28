Some private clubs cater to a city’s elite. Oswald’s, tucked into a townhouse on Albemarle Street in Mayfair, has built its reputation on something broader — a claim, repeated by those who belong to it, that it isn’t just London’s most guarded address, but one of the most exclusive of its kind anywhere. One member, described by The Times as a peer of the realm, called it “the greatest congregation of the powerful and the beautiful in the world.”

That kind of statement is easy to dismiss as club-owner mythology, but the demand behind it is real. The private members’ club sector has grown sharply in recent years, with more clubs opening in the past four years than in the three decades between 1985 and 2015, according to Knight Frank’s 2024 report — a shift the paper attributes partly to a broader cultural pull toward subscription-based belonging, and partly to a post-pandemic hunger for spaces that feel genuinely closed off from the outside world.

Oswald’s, opened in 2018 by Robin Birley, has positioned itself at the most extreme end of that spectrum: no social media presence, a strict no-photo policy, and a membership process that reveals almost nothing about who’s actually inside.

“One of the capital’s most exclusive havens”

The Times described Oswald’s as a private dining club that has become one of the capital’s most exclusive havens for senior members of the government, deep-pocketed donors, stars of show business looking to party privately, and members of the royal family. In early 2022, Tatler went a step further, calling it “the most exclusive of London’s private members’ clubs.”

The house that wine built

Oswald’s occupies a site on the Grafton Street end of Albemarle Street that was previously home to the Michaeljohn hair salon, according to The Times. It’s a large space with high ceilings and moulded-glass panelling, named after Sir Oswald Birley, Robin’s grandfather and a portrait painter to the pre-war British elite — several of his original works still hang inside.

The club was designed by Tom Bell and Bruce Cavell, and features Murano chandeliers, country house-style fireplaces and a cupola that opens onto a rooftop cigar terrace, according to Luxury London.

The ground floor is said to take its cue from the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles — a deliberate choice that gives the club a sense of European grandeur rather than the glossier, more contemporary look favoured by many of its Mayfair rivals.

Wine is the club’s defining obsession. The Times reports that members can store their own bottles in the cellar and have them brought out for dinner free of corkage, at prices kept reasonable relative to comparable clubs — a natural draw for anyone chasing bottles of Haut-Brion, Cheval Blanc or Romanée-Conti.

On the food side, the main restaurant serves Mediterranean fare, while La Loma, the South American restaurant upstairs, draws particular praise, per The Times. A previously modest terrace has recently been overhauled into a proper cigar area.

No easy way in

Getting through the door is its own challenge. Spear’s reports that membership at Birley’s clubs functions on a nomination basis, with prospective members needing to be put forward by someone already inside before a vetting process begins.

Membership at Oswald’s is handled by the same team that runs Birley’s other Mayfair club, 5 Hertford Street, and details on numbers, costs and waiting times are deliberately kept confidential, according to The Times. What is known: joining 5 Hertford Street costs roughly £2,500 a year. Oswald’s, as the more exclusive of Birley’s two clubs, is widely believed to charge more.

Royalty, real and reported

The club’s connection to the royal family runs well beyond a single dinner. The Court Circular for 24 November 2021 records that the Duke of Cambridge attended a dinner at Oswald’s that evening.

The relationship deepened further on the eve of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May 2023, when Oswald’s held a reception for royal family members and guests as per Tatler.

British royals in attendance included the Princess Royal, Zara and Mike Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, along with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

The guest list extended internationally too, with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene, and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece with her son and daughter-in-law, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, all reportedly among the guests.

Where politics, celebrity and headlines collide

Beyoncé herself confirmed in 2023 that she and Jay-Z had visited Oswald’s during a trip to London. The club has also drawn its share of tabloid-adjacent drama: Amber Heard reportedly went to Oswald’s with friends on the evening after the second day of the Depp v News Group Newspapers Ltd trial at the High Court. On the celebration side, Oswald’s hosted Victoria Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party on 20 April 2024.

Politically, the club has hosted more than just quiet dinners. Prospect Magazine reported that in January 2025, Nigel Farage addressed a 100-strong Reform UK fundraiser at Oswald’s, with the party reportedly taking in more than £1 million that night.

Robin Birley himself donated £25,000 to Reform ahead of the 2024 general election, according to Prospect, which also cited The Times’ description of the evening’s wine list — among it, “jeroboams of white burgundy and double magnums” served to a room of celebrities, politicians and financiers.

The real currency is discretion

What makes Oswald’s genuinely rare isn’t its wine list or its Coronation-eve guest list — plenty of clubs can claim a good cellar or a famous name at the bar. It’s the fact that the club has built an entire business model around being unphotographed, unshared and unverified by design.

In an era where almost every luxury space is engineered for visibility — geotagged, reviewed, leaked onto social media within minutes — Oswald’s has done the opposite, and made that scarcity the whole point. For the politicians, royals and A-listers who pass through its doors, that’s the real luxury: a place where they can actually just be, without worrying it will end up online.