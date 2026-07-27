The Delhi government has cancelled more than 1.79 lakh ration cards, leading to the removal of nearly 7.45 lakh beneficiaries from the Public Distribution System (PDS), following a verification exercise that identified ineligible recipients and other violations, PTI reported on Monday.

Quoting an order issued by the Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, PTI reported that 1,79,825 ration cards were declared invalid and blocked after officials found beneficiaries failing to meet eligibility criteria or violating scheme norms.

The largest share of cancellations was linked to households whose income exceeded the prescribed eligibility threshold of Rs 1.20 lakh per annum. Data from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed that one or more members in these households had annual incomes exceeding Rs 6 lakh, resulting in the removal of over 6.47 lakh beneficiaries from the subsidised food grain scheme.

Non-collection of rations, duplicate and deceased cardholders also identified

It is reported that more than 35,000 ration cards covering 97,634 beneficiaries were cancelled after cardholders failed to collect food grains for 12 consecutive months. In addition, the department removed 4,987 beneficiaries who were availing rations through cards issued in the names of deceased persons, while 29,391 beneficiaries were found to be using duplicate ration cards.

Although the Delhi government earlier this month raised the annual income limit for new ration card applicants from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh to expand access to the PDS, officials clarified that the verification exercise was conducted before the revised eligibility criteria came into effect.

Fresh ration cards to be issued as pending applications processed

Quoting a senior government official, PTI reported that applications for fresh ration cards have been accepted through the e-District portal since mid-May. Around two lakh new ration cards are expected to be issued to eligible applicants as part of the ongoing enrolment process.

The government has also begun processing more than three lakh long-pending ration card applications.

Officials are returning incomplete applications and asking applicants to resubmit them with the required details to facilitate verification.

Currently, Delhi has approximately 15.46 lakh ration card holders under the Public Distribution System.

(With inputs from PTI.)