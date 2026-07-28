UK-based AI and tech entrepreneur Matic Pogladic shared a list of 20 prompts designed for Claude, Anthropic’s AI assistant. He believes these prompts can help businesses save time and make better decisions across marketing, sales and operations.

In a LinkedIn post, Pogladic wrote, “You’re wasting hours chasing growth the hard way. Claude can help you. Here are 20 Claude prompts that will help you grow faster than your competitors.”

The prompts cover every stage of business growth, from market research and customer analysis to pricing, automation and scaling. Here’s a look at what each prompt aims to do.

Prompt 1: Market Opportunity Analysis

Act as a senior market research analyst. I am building a business in [industry] targeting [target audience]. Conduct a comprehensive market opportunity analysis including market size (TAM, SAM, SOM), current trends, demand drivers, emerging opportunities, underserved segments, and future predictions. Identify at least 5 high-potential niches within this market and explain why they are attractive. Use structured reasoning and provide data-backed assumptions wherever possible.

Prompt 2: Ideal Customer Persona Deep Dive

Act as a behavioral psychologist and growth strategist. Create a highly detailed ideal customer persona for my business in [industry]. My product/service is [describe offering]. Include demographics, psychographics, goals, fears, desires, buying triggers, objections, daily routines, and online behavior. Also include messaging angles that would resonate with this persona and examples of persuasive hooks tailored to them.

Prompt 3: Value Proposition Optimization

Act as a conversion-focused copywriting expert. Analyze my current value proposition:

[insert value proposition]

Improve it to make it clearer, more compelling, and differentiated. Provide 5 improved versions, each optimized for a different angle such as emotional appeal, logical reasoning, urgency, simplicity, and uniqueness. Explain why each version works.

Prompt 4: Competitor Breakdown and Positioning

Act as a competitive intelligence expert. Analyze my top competitors:

[list competitors]

Compare their strengths, weaknesses, pricing, positioning, messaging, and customer perception. Identify gaps in their strategy and recommend how I can position my business uniquely to outperform them. Provide a clear differentiation strategy.

Prompt 5: Business Model Expansion

Act as a business strategist. My current business model is:

[describe model]

Suggest 10 additional revenue streams or monetization strategies that align with my business. For each, explain implementation steps, required resources, expected ROI, and scalability potential.

Prompt 6: Offer Creation

Act as a high-ticket offer architect. Based on my business in [industry] and my target audience [describe audience], design a compelling offer that is difficult to refuse. Include the core offer, bonuses, pricing strategy, urgency mechanisms, risk reversal, and positioning. Ensure the offer maximizes perceived value.

Prompt 7: Sales Funnel Design

Act as a funnel optimization expert. Design a complete sales funnel for my business:

[describe business]

Include the awareness stage, lead capture, nurturing sequence, conversion mechanism, and retention strategy. Provide detailed steps, tools, and messaging for each stage.

Prompt 8: Content Strategy for Growth

Act as a content strategist specializing in growth. Create a 30-day content strategy for my business in [industry]. Focus on lead generation, authority building, and audience engagement. Include content types, topics, hooks, formats, and distribution channels. Ensure the content aligns with business goals.

Prompt 9: Viral Hook Generation

Act as a viral content expert. Generate 25 high-converting hooks for my business in [industry] targeting [audience]. Each hook should be attention-grabbing, curiosity-driven, and aligned with my niche. Categorize them into emotional, controversial, curiosity-based, and value-driven hooks.

Prompt 10: Lead Generation System

Act as a growth hacker. Design a scalable lead generation system for my business:

[describe business]

Include organic and paid strategies, tools, automation workflows, and outreach scripts. Focus on high-ROI channels.

Prompt 11: Pricing Strategy Optimization

Act as a pricing strategist. Analyze my current pricing:

[describe pricing]

Suggest optimized pricing strategies, including tiered pricing, bundling, and psychological pricing. Explain how each improves conversions and revenue.

Prompt 12: Conversion Rate Optimization

Act as a CRO expert. Analyze my landing page or sales process:

[describe or paste]

Identify friction points, weak messaging, and missed opportunities. Suggest specific improvements to increase conversion rates.

Prompt 13: Customer Retention and LTV Growth

Act as a retention strategist. Suggest strategies to increase customer lifetime value for my business:

[describe business]

Include upsells, cross-sells, loyalty systems, and engagement tactics. Provide implementation steps.

Prompt 14: Brand Positioning

Act as a brand strategist. Define a strong brand positioning for my business in [industry]. Include brand identity, tone, messaging pillars, and unique selling points. Ensure differentiation in a crowded market.

Prompt 15: Growth Experimentation

Act as a growth experiment specialist. Suggest 15 growth experiments for my business in [industry]. For each experiment, include the hypothesis, execution steps, success metrics, and expected outcomes.

Prompt 16: Go-To-Market Strategy

Act as a GTM expert. Create a go-to-market strategy for launching my product:

[describe product]

Include target segments, messaging, distribution channels, partnerships, and a launch timeline.

Prompt 17: Customer Acquisition Cost Optimization

Act as a performance marketing expert. Suggest strategies to reduce customer acquisition cost for my business:

[describe business]

Include channel optimization, targeting improvements, and creative testing.

Prompt 18: Email Marketing System

Act as an email marketing strategist. Design a complete email marketing system for my business. Include a welcome sequence, nurturing sequence, sales emails, and re-engagement campaigns. Provide sample email frameworks.

Prompt 19: Automation and AI Integration

Act as an AI automation consultant. Suggest ways to automate key processes in my business:

[describe business]

Identify workflows that can be automated using AI tools and explain the implementation.

Prompt 20: Scaling Strategy

Act as a scaling expert. My business is currently at [stage/revenue]. Create a roadmap to scale it to the next level. Include team structure, systems, processes, and growth levers. Provide a step-by-step plan.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a social media post and is intended for informational purposes only. The prompts mentioned reflect the author’s suggestions and do not represent the views or recommendations of Financial Express. Responses generated by AI tools such as Claude may vary based on user inputs and should not be treated as professional business, financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should exercise their own judgment and consult qualified professionals before making business or strategic decisions.