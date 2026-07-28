Gaming devices account for around one-fifth of India’s consumer PC market, according to Raj Kumar Rishi, vice president and general manager, Consumer Business, Asia Pacific and Japan, at Dell Technologies, who described gaming and AI PCs as the company’s fastest-growing consumer segments.

“We are largely becoming a gaming PC-driven market. The ecosystem is building for the same,” Rishi said in a conversation with FE.

Dell has rolled out its widest-ever consumer portfolio in the country, headlined by the Alienware 15, starting at Rs 1,28,990, and a new XPS 13 priced at Rs 79,900 – a price point the premium XPS brand has never reached in India before, Rishi said. This launch also includes Dell 14S and Dell 16S.

“We are continuously looking at opportunities to broad-base our addressable market and bring the right price,” Rishi said, , adding that the expanded portfolio enables Dell to reach customer segments it had not previously served.

Rishi linked the strategy to India’s demographics, noting that nearly two-thirds of the population is under 35 and many gaming laptops also double up as tools for young creators and entrepreneurs.

Rishi said the generation is increasingly working from cafes and homes rather than traditional offices. As a result, Dell sees itself as a broader technology company spanning PCs, storage and AI servers, rather than merely a laptop maker.

The Dell 14S and Dell 16S are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI 400-series processors, with NPUs delivering up to 50 TOPS. Priced from ₹1,19,990 and ₹2,29,990, respectively, they are aimed at everyday productivity and content creation, unlike the gaming-focused Alienware 15.

Dell currently holds an estimated 15-16% share of India’s consumer PC market and is banking on the new portfolio to expand that further, though Rishi declined to specify a target.