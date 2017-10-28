UP board exam date 2018: Check out the complete class 12 date sheet, schedule; exams begin February 6

While the High School exams will begin from February 6 and end on February 22, the Intermediate exams will end on March 10. (Photo: IE)

UP board exam date 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Friday released the exam date sheet for class 12th on its official website at upmsp.edu.in for next year. Students who are preparing to appear for the examination can download their exam time table from the official website of the board. Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th final tern examinations were delayed due to the state assembly election taking place in the state, however, this year the exams are expected to take place on their regular time. The exams for class 10th and 12th will begin from February 6. While the High School exams will begin from February 6 and end on February 22, the Intermediate exams will end on March 10.

The registration proves for the Uttar Pradesh board examination set to take place next year ended last month. Every year over 60 lakh student in the state appear for the Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 examinations. Here is the full class 12/ intermediate date sheet for 2018:

Tuesday, February 6, 2017

Hindi (301)

General Hindi (304)

Wednesday, February 7, 2017

Music vocal (349)

Music instrumental (351)

Dance (353)

Thursday, February 8, 2018

Hindi (302)

General Hindi (305)

Friday, February 9, 2018

Music vocal (350)

Music instrumental (352)

Dance (354)

Mathematics (334)

Maths and statistics (388)

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Home science (343)

Agriculture science (392)

Agriculture science- agronomy (397)

Kasthshilp / Craftworks and Sewing – second paper / General Official Theme, Home Science / Insurance – Theory & Practice / Cooking / Fruit & Food Preservation / Apparel Design & Decker / Washing & Dying / Baking & Confectionary / Textile Design / Weaving Techniques / Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants / Library Science / Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques) / Colour Photography / Radio & Colour Television / Automobiles / Apiculture / Dairy Technology / Sericulture / Technological Seed Production / Crop Protection Service / Nursery / Accountancy & Audit / Banking / Shorthand & Typing / Marketing & Sales Art / Secretarial Methods / Co-operation / Typing – Hindi & English / Printing / Embroidery / Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying / Metal craft / Computer Technique & Maintenance / Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances / Retail Trade

Monday, February 12, 2018

History (328)

Mathematics (335)

Maths and Statistics (389)

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Home science (344)

Agriculture science (392)

Organisation (386)

Agriultural economics (398)

Thursday, February 15, 2018

Military science (337)

Physics (372)

Book keeping and accountancy (378)

Science (402)

Friday, February 16, 2018

History (329)

Agriultural physics and climate (394)

Kasthshilp / Craftworks and Sewing – second paper / General Official Theme, Home Science / Insurance – Theory & Practice / Cooking / Fruit & Food Preservation / Apparel Design & Decker / Washing & Dying / Baking & Confectionery / Textile Design / Weaving Techniques / Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants / Library Science / Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques) / Colour Photography / Radio & Colour Television / Automobiles / Apiculture / Dairy Technology / Sericulture / Technological Seed Production / Crop Protection Service / Nursery / Accountancy & Audit / Banking / Shorthand & Typing / Marketing & Sales Art / Secretarial Methods / Co-operation / Typing – Hindi & English / Printing / Embroidery / Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying / Metal craft / Computer Technique & Maintenance / Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances / Retail Trade

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Military science (338)

Physics (373)

Book keeping and accountancy (379)

Science (403)

Monday, February 19, 2018

English (322)

Agriculture engineering (395)

Psychology (339)

Pedagogy (341)

Logic (347)

Veterinary studies (400)

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Chemistry (374)

Trading association and correspondence (380)

Fruit and blood sugar/ cookery/ apparel making ans decoration/ transportation and dyeing/ banking and confectionery/ textile design/ weaving technique/ Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants/ Library Science /Multi-purpose Health worker / Colour Photography / Radio & Colour Television / Automobiles / Apiculture / Dairy Technology / Sericulture / Technological Seed Production / Crop Protection Service / Nursery / Accountancy & Audit / Banking / Shorthand & Typing / Marketing & Sales Art / Secretarial Methods / Co-operation / Typing – Hindi & English / Printing / Embroidery / Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying / Metal craft / Computer Technique & Maintenance / Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances / Retail Trade

Wednesday, February 21, 2018

English A(323)

Nemerology (396)

Psychology (340)

Agriculture chemistry (401)

Thursday, February 22, 2018

Urdu (309)

Chemistry (375)

Trading association and correspondence (381)

Friday, February 23, 2018

Computer (365)

Geography (330)

Gulf conservation/ cookery/ apparel making ans decoration/ transportation and dyeing/ banking and confectionery/ textile design/ weaving technique/ Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants/ Library Science /Multi-purpose Health worker / Colour Photography / Radio & Colour Television / Automobiles / Apiculture / Dairy Technology / Sericulture / Technological Seed Production / Crop Protection Service / Nursery / Accountancy & Audit / Banking / Shorthand & Typing / Marketing & Sales Art / Secretarial Methods / Co-operation / Typing – Hindi & English / Printing / Embroidery / Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying / Metal craft / Computer Technique & Maintenance / Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances / Retail Trade

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Sanskrit (307)

English B (614)

Monday, February 26, 2018

Painting (355)

Fine art (359)

Economics (345)

Economics and commercial geography (382)

Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Civics (332)

English B (615)

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Painting (357)

Fine arts (361)

Economics (346)

Economics and commercial geography (383)

Monday, March 5, 2018

Civics, (333)

Life science (376)

Excess element (384)

Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Sociology (362)

Geography (331)

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Life science (377)

Excess element (385)

Thursday, March 8, 2018

Sociology (363)

Human science (587)

Fruit and blood sugar/ cookery/ apparel making ans decoration/ transportation and dyeing/ banking and confectionery/ textile design/ weaving technique/ Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants/ Library Science /Multi-purpose Health worker / Colour Photography / Radio & Colour Television / Automobiles / Apiculture / Dairy Technology / Sericulture / Technological Seed Production / Crop Protection Service / Nursery / Accountancy & Audit / Banking / Shorthand & Typing / Marketing & Sales Art / Secretarial Methods / Co-operation / Typing – Hindi & English / Printing / Embroidery / Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying / Metal craft / Computer Technique & Maintenance / Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances / Retail Trade

Friday, March 9, 2018

Sanskrit (308)

Gujarai (311)

Punjabi (312)

Bengali (313)

Marathi (314)

Assamese (315)

Odia (316)

Kannada (317)

Sindhi (318)

Tamil (319)

Telugu (320)

Malayalam (321)

Nepali (324)

Pali (325)

Arabi (326)

Farsi (327)

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Urdu (310)

Human science (588)

All the best, students!!