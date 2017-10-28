UP board exam date 2018: Check out the complete class 12 date sheet, schedule; exams begin February 6

UP board exam date 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Friday released the exam date sheet for class 12th on its official website at upmsp.edu.in for next year. Students who are preparing to appear for the examination can download their exam time table from the official website of the board. Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th final tern examinations were delayed due to the state assembly election taking place in the state, however, this year the exams are expected to take place on their regular time. The exams for class 10th and 12th will begin from February 6. While the High School exams will begin from February 6 and end on February 22, the Intermediate exams will end on March 10.
The registration proves for the Uttar Pradesh board examination set to take place next year ended last month. Every year over 60 lakh student in the state appear for the Uttar Pradesh class 10 and 12 examinations. Here is the full class 12/ intermediate date sheet for 2018:
Tuesday, February 6, 2017
Hindi (301)
General Hindi (304)
Wednesday, February 7, 2017
Music vocal (349)
Music instrumental (351)
Dance (353)
Thursday, February 8, 2018
Hindi (302)
General Hindi (305)
Friday, February 9, 2018
Music vocal (350)
Music instrumental (352)
Dance (354)
Mathematics (334)
Maths and statistics (388)
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Home science (343)
Agriculture science (392)
Agriculture science- agronomy (397)
Kasthshilp / Craftworks and Sewing – second paper / General Official Theme, Home Science / Insurance – Theory & Practice / Cooking / Fruit & Food Preservation / Apparel Design & Decker / Washing & Dying / Baking & Confectionary / Textile Design / Weaving Techniques / Nursery Teacher Training and Managing Infants / Library Science / Multi-purpose Health worker ( with Medical Laboratory techniques) / Colour Photography / Radio & Colour Television / Automobiles / Apiculture / Dairy Technology / Sericulture / Technological Seed Production / Crop Protection Service / Nursery / Accountancy & Audit / Banking / Shorthand & Typing / Marketing & Sales Art / Secretarial Methods / Co-operation / Typing – Hindi & English / Printing / Embroidery / Hand block Printing & Vegetable Drying / Metal craft / Computer Technique & Maintenance / Repair & Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances / Retail Trade
Monday, February 12, 2018
History (328)
Mathematics (335)
Maths and Statistics (389)
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Home science (344)
Agriculture science (392)
Organisation (386)
Agriultural economics (398)
Thursday, February 15, 2018
Military science (337)
Physics (372)
Book keeping and accountancy (378)
Science (402)
Friday, February 16, 2018
History (329)
Agriultural physics and climate (394)
Saturday, February 17, 2018
Military science (338)
Physics (373)
Book keeping and accountancy (379)
Science (403)
Monday, February 19, 2018
English (322)
Agriculture engineering (395)
Psychology (339)
Pedagogy (341)
Logic (347)
Veterinary studies (400)
Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Chemistry (374)
Trading association and correspondence (380)
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
English A(323)
Nemerology (396)
Psychology (340)
Agriculture chemistry (401)
Thursday, February 22, 2018
Urdu (309)
Chemistry (375)
Trading association and correspondence (381)
Friday, February 23, 2018
Computer (365)
Geography (330)
Saturday, February 24, 2018
Sanskrit (307)
English B (614)
Monday, February 26, 2018
Painting (355)
Fine art (359)
Economics (345)
Economics and commercial geography (382)
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Civics (332)
English B (615)
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Painting (357)
Fine arts (361)
Economics (346)
Economics and commercial geography (383)
Monday, March 5, 2018
Civics, (333)
Life science (376)
Excess element (384)
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Sociology (362)
Geography (331)
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Life science (377)
Excess element (385)
Thursday, March 8, 2018
Sociology (363)
Human science (587)
Friday, March 9, 2018
Sanskrit (308)
Gujarai (311)
Punjabi (312)
Bengali (313)
Marathi (314)
Assamese (315)
Odia (316)
Kannada (317)
Sindhi (318)
Tamil (319)
Telugu (320)
Malayalam (321)
Nepali (324)
Pali (325)
Arabi (326)
Farsi (327)
Saturday, March 10, 2018
Urdu (310)
Human science (588)
