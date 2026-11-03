Telecom operators have three years from January 1, 2027, to retire their old TDM-era interconnection and move all voice and SMS traffic to Internet Protocol (IP) links, under new rules notified by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The Telecommunication Interconnection (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026 seeks to overhaul the 2018 framework and align it with the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Centre’s June 2026 authorisation rules.

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Interconnection, essentially points to the arrangements that connect two or more telecom networks, allowing telecommunications traffic to flow between them and enabling users of different service providers to communicate seamlessly. This would mean modernising the existing interconnection regulatory framework to align with contemporary network architectures and facilitate a transition from the existing interconnection at Long Distance Charging Area (LDCA) and Short Distance Charging Area (SDCA) level to the Licensed Service Area (LSA) level of interconnection.



Further, to ensure compliance, the regulator has introduced graded financial disincentives. Delays in migration, interconnection provisioning and other specified obligations could attract financial disincentives of up to Rs 1 lakh per day for the first 15 days and Rs 2 lakh per day thereafter, subject to a ceiling of Rs 1 crore per service area for each instance of contravention. Reporting-related violations carry a separate ceiling of Rs 25 lakh per service area.

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The regulator has prescribed a phased migration schedule, with operators required to shift 20% of their existing traffic in the first year, 55% by the second year and complete the transition by the third year. The migration will be measured through the volume of voice traffic carried over legacy interconnections.



The amendment also introduces a framework for delayed payments of interconnection charges. Operators failing to clear dues within the period specified in their interconnection agreements will be liable to pay interest at a mutually agreed rate, capped at two percentage points above the State Bank of India‘s one-year Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR).