Tata Safari has got a new lease on life in the Indian Army, and we think that it’s been a long time coming. It would be just a bonus that the Safari takes to the new Olive Green paint shade like a fish to water. Tata will supply the Indian Army with 3,192 vehicles to begin a process that will slowly see the Indian Army’s favourite Gypsy leave production. And in that sense, the Safari does miss out on a lot of things that made the Gypsy so invaluable to our armed forces. For one, its small footprint, light body and quiet petrol motor made it a good choice for reconnaissance as well as charting new territories. However, in contrast, the Safari brings to the table many creature comforts that make our men in uniform otherwise regimented lives a little more comfortable in the form of amenities like air conditioning, having a hard top and a payload capacity of 800 kg. Naturally, the Army works division will also be working to see if the Safari can be put to other uses as well, which brings us to the Techni-Camo Safari flatbed in the images.

It seems like this Safari is set for some serious reconnaissance with the large antenna popping out of the soft-top modified Safari alongside the ultra-cool looking turret mounted binoculars. Packed with 4x4 and the original 2.2-litre, turbocharged diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The mill is good for producing a maximum power output of 154 bhp along with a peak torque of 400 Nm. A four-wheel-drive system comes as standard.

This recon vehicle is the first of the what we are expecting to be a long line of Army developed Safari’ which have been armed with a suspension system that has now been strengthened to cope up with the rugged needs of the Army. Also, the underbody of the Tata Safari Storme gets more protection now to serve the purpose in a better way.