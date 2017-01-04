New Suzuki Jimny could be launched as Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. Specifications, Features and Expected Price

The compact SUV Suzuki Jimny may be launched in the Indian market in early 2018 and could be christened as Gypsy in order to encash on the Maruti Suzuki vehicle's popularity. In Japan, the Suzuki Jimny is offered with a 1.3 litre M13A petrol engine that generates 83 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. This engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

When launched in India, the Jimny is expected to come with the 1.0 litre BoosterJet motor that will debut in the Baleno RS in 2017. The SUV with the BoosterJet should generate 110 hp of power and 169 Nm of torque. (Specification source: carmagazine.co.uk). The Jimny's AllGrip Pro all-wheel-drive system will be a more sophisticated one for better off-roading, unlike the Ignis' all-wheel-drive system. The new SUV will also sport a ladder-on-frame chassis for better off-roading capability instead of a monocoque that underpinned its predecessor. The ladder-frame chassis will also lower the cost of the vehicle, allowing Maruti Suzuki to price the Jimny more aggressively. Approach angle on the Suzuki Jimny will be 34 degrees, ramp breakover angle will be 31 degrees and departure angle will be 46 degrees, which should ensure smooth sailing over rough patches. Braking will be done by a solid disc at the front wheels and a drum setup at the rear and the Jimny will be offered with a 205/70 section tyre with 15-inch alloy wheels. For India, these specifications are expected to remain same.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Bookings Open, variants, features and expected price

The Jimny in India is expected to have dual front airbags, Electronic Stability Control and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). While the Jimny in its present format is sold in a two-door version, Maruti Suzuki might launch an extended wheelbase version with four doors in order to make the model more competitive against some of the compact SUVs in the market.

Video: Bookings Open For Maruti Suzuki Ignis: All You Need To Know

Once introduced in India by 2018, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to be priced aggressively between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. Although there's no word on the availability of a diesel engine, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the company decides to use the 1.3 litre DDiS unit, considering its popularity in the country.