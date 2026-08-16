Mahindra bets on ‘latent demand’ for lifestyle pickups

Company to study customer demand for Scorpio Lifestyler ahead of April 2027 launch; global volumes key to business case.

Mahindra & Mahindra is taking a calibrated approach to expanding its global footprint, The automaker plans to spend the next six months studying potential buyers and use cases for the new pickup called Scoprio Lifestyler, which it believes can bridge the gap between SUV comfort, 4×4 capability and pickup utility. It has not set a domestic sales target, choosing instead to gauge market response and determine the size of the opportunity.

“We believe that the latent demand for an uncompromised choice means there’s an open space for us to play,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said.

The production version of the Global Pik Up, will be sold as the Scorpio Lifestyler in India and Mahindra Lifestyler overseas. Prices in India will start below ₹19.79 lakh, substantially below existing lifestyle pickups such as the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Gollagunta said the early price announcement is intended to generate market feedback. “What we put out is a signal to the market so that we can get feedback,” he said, adding that Mahindra wants to understand customer specifications and how demand varies across use cases.

Potential customers could include estate owners, weekend farmers and buyers seeking an SUV-like vehicle with additional cargo-carrying ability. Production could be ramped up depending on market response.

The global opportunity remains central to Mahindra’s business case. “Our business case was based on global volumes,” Gollagunta said, pointing to markets such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. He described international markets as the “meat of the market”, while India provides an opportunity to test whether a new category can be created at the right price.

Mahindra’s broader overseas strategy is similarly selective. While South Africa and Australia remain priority markets, the company is evaluating the UK cautiously and sees Indonesia as a relatively easier expansion opportunity.

“The second wave is the other RHD markets where we think there is significant potential for us. We have talked about the UK. It is the largest RHD SUV market in the world after India. We don’t have a presence there,” Gollagunta said.

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However, the company will not rush into the UK. “If we go there, we want to go there to win. And if you are not convinced we can’t win, we will be careful about doing it,” he said.

“I am not in a hurry because I have a core market which is doing well and we will continue to bet on this market,” Gollagunta added. “But we will go out there. The difference is we now have products which are built for the globe.”

Mahindra is also looking at markets where existing products can be introduced with limited incremental investment. Gollagunta described Indonesia as “a little bit of low-hanging fruit”, while saying the company is evaluating other similar markets.