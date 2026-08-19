State-owned utility firm Oil India has announced the record date for its final dividend payout of Rs 1 per share. The company will check its record books next month to determine the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout.

In case you are considering purchasing or selling Oil India’s stocks, here are all the details you should know.

Oil India: Final dividend record date

The Maharatna PSU has fixed the record date of Friday, September 4, to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for its final dividend payout of Rs 1 per share. The payout is subject to shareholder approval at Oil India’s ensuing annual general meeting, scheduled for September 17.

If approved, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 11.50 per share.

Beneficiaries will receive the dividend within 30 days of the date of declaration at its AGM.

Oil India: Q1 FY27 result

For the April-June quarter, Oil India posted its standalone net profit at Rs 2,870 crore, rising 253% year-on-year from Rs 813 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The PSU’s revenue from operations in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 7,958 crore, advancing 58% YoY against Rs 5,012 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Oil India: Share price

Oil India’s stock ended Wednesday’s trade on the NSE at Rs 474.85, down 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the PSU’s stock has delivered a return of more than 8%, while over the past six months, it has expanded by 2%.