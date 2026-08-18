MG Motor’s Tomahawk to compete with M&M XEV 9S

MG Motor India was the third-largest player in the passenger EV market, with 5,689 units sold in July, behind Mahindra at 7,742 units and market leader Tata Motors at 13,678 units.

JSW MG Motor India will launch the three-row MG Hector Tomahawk, an all-new electric SUV, in India on August 26, 2026. The new model will be a completely different product from the existing Hector, which is currently sold with petrol and diesel engine options.

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The Hector Tomahawk will initially be offered exclusively with an electric powertrain, while a plug-in hybrid version is expected to be introduced at a later stage. With the new SUV, MG is looking to strengthen its presence in India’s rapidly expanding electric passenger vehicle market and take on the Mahindra XEV 9S, which has emerged as one of the segment’s strongest sellers.

MG Motor India was the third-largest player in the passenger EV market, with 5,689 units sold in July, behind Mahindra at 7,742 units and market leader Tata Motors at 13,678 units. The Hector Tomahawk is expected to give MG a stronger presence in the three-row electric SUV segment, which is set to see increased competition.

Mahindra’s XEV 9S, based on the company’s INGLO electric architecture, currently dominates the segment. Tata Motors is also preparing an electric version of the Safari, while Maruti Suzuki is developing an all-new three-row electric SUV for the Indian market. The arrival of these models is expected to intensify competition in the premium electric SUV space.

The launch comes at a time when demand for electric passenger vehicles continues to expand. Passenger EV retail sales surged 83.1% year-on-year to 32,928 units in July, compared with 17,981 units in the same month last year. However, sales declined marginally by 1.8% from June.

EV penetration in India’s passenger vehicle market remained at 7.9% in July, although this was significantly higher than the 5.1% recorded a year earlier. The growing penetration, coupled with an expanding product pipeline, is encouraging automakers to accelerate their electric SUV launches.