Independence Day Drive: What does freedom on the road truly mean?

Bhutan shows that true motoring freedom isn’t lawlessness, the entitlement to honk, cut lanes, or assert dominance over others; freedom is order, courtesy

On Independence Day, we generally talk about freedom – of speech, choice, expression. And people who love driving talk about freedom of the open road, speed, horsepower. But crossing over from India to Bhutan shows you freedom of a different kind – freedom from driving stress, respecting fellow road users, and freedom from honking.

To experience this freedom, one needs to travel just 100 metres from the Indian border town of Jaigaon into Phuentsholing, Bhutan. In a matter of minutes, you transition from the chaos of Jaigaon into the automotive serenity of Bhutan. We did this trip in ‘Gottlieb’ – the flagship S-Class named in honour of Gottlieb Daimler, one of the founders of the automobile – as part of the Indian leg of Mercedes-Benz’s historic ‘140 Years 140 Places’ global tour.

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Absolutely no honking

As a driver used to Indian roads, the biggest change is the absolute absence of honking. In Bhutan, honking isn’t used as a driving aid, but is considered an intrusion upon public peace. In addition, drivers stick to their lanes, and cars yield right-of-way to pedestrians. Driving onward into the capital city of Thimphu, under the gaze of the giant Buddha Dordenma statue – one of the world’s tallest – this order remains unbroken. Even in the heart of a capital city, there’s no noise.

Thimphu holds the rare distinction of being one of the only capital cities in the world without a single traffic light. During peak hours, traffic police gracefully direct the flow of cars – proving that, at times, human synchronisation beats automated control.

140 years of automobile

The year 2026 marks 140 years since Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler separately patented the motorcar in 1886, giving birth to modern mobility. To mark this event, Mercedes-Benz dispatched three S-Class cars to 140 iconic locations globally. These cars are named ‘Gottlieb’, ‘Carl’, and ‘Bertha’ (after Bertha Benz, whose historic 1888 long-distance drive proved the viability of the car to a then-sceptical world).

The new S-Class

Piloting ‘Gottlieb’ through the steep, winding mountain passes of Bhutan put this 140-year engineering legacy to the test. Ascending towards the Dochula Pass at 3,100 metres, flanked by 108 memorial stupas, the S-Class – which was recently launched in India in a plug-in hybrid version priced at Rs 2.2-2.38 crore (ex-showroom) – performed effortlessly. Its whisper-quiet cabin, sublime air suspension, and linear power delivery proved why it remains the dream car of corporate leaders in India and the world.

Freedom on the road

Driving in such a serene environment, you inevitably ask yourself: What does freedom on the road truly mean?

In many parts of the world, including India, we confuse freedom with lawlessness – the entitlement to honk, cut lanes, and assert dominance over other road users. But places like Bhutan prove that true motoring freedom is the absence of anxiety, the liberty to drive without stress, and the peace of mind you get when you respect fellow road users. Ultimately, freedom isn’t about pushing a vehicle to its limits, but about enjoying the journey called life.