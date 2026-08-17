From the Scorpio Getaway to the Scorpio Lifestyler: Is India ready for a lifestyle pickup?

With modern SUV refinement and an aggressive sub-Rs 20 lakh price tag, Mahindra’s new global pickup aims to succeed where the Scorpio Getaway stumbled a decade ago

The announcement of the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler – slated for April 2027 launch with a Rs 19.79 lakh starting price – brings back memories of India’s earlier tryst with lifestyle pickups. Over a decade ago, models like the Mahindra Scorpio Getaway and Tata Xenon XT tried but failed to crack the private vehicle market.

But while the Getaway didn’t work, the Lifestyler can – because it’s a different India now.

Failure of the first wave

When Mahindra launched the Scorpio Getaway in 2007, followed by Tata’s Xenon XT in 2009, both flopped among private buyers, and the reasons are:

Commercial appeal: Flatbed double-cabs were considered goods carriers, not personal vehicles.

Lack of refinement: Backseat comfort was compromised by leaf-spring suspensions, NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) levels were high, and cabin electronics were basic.

Regulatory hurdles: State transport authorities often pushed such pickups into commercial registration categories, and private buyers faced regulatory hurdles while buying.

The modern lifestyle shift

The post-Covid-19 period saw a surge in outdoor travel culture, self-drive road trips, overlanding, and long-distance touring. Premium SUVs are no longer bought solely for urban commutes, but also for hauling camping gear, bicycles, and off-road equipment.

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In addition, SUVs like the Thar and Jimny have normalised lifestyle-first purchases.

A smart and sweet price spot

Mahindra’s aggressive sub-Rs 19.79 lakh entry price for the Scorpio Lifestyler addresses the biggest barrier in today’s lifestyle pickup segment: affordability.

Currently, such SUVs are expensive. The ageing Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh, while the Toyota Hilux – although bulletproof – is pricier in the range of Rs 32-37 lakh.

By targeting a starting price strictly under Rs 19.79 lakh, the Scorpio Lifestyler creates a new segment – an affordable but big SUV that promises to be both comfortable and capable. “The first generation of double-cab pickups failed because automakers tried selling commercial trucks to private buyers,” an analyst at a top consultancy told FE. “What Mahindra is attempting with the Scorpio Lifestyler is the reverse – selling an SUV experience with an open bed. At less than Rs 20 lakh, it bridges the gap between urban aspirational SUVs and extreme overlanding trips.”

But can the Scorpio Lifestyler make lifestyle pickups mainstream by 2027? While it may not match the sheer sales volumes of traditional 7-seater SUVs like the Scorpio-N, the car market is far more receptive to such SUVs than it was during the Getaway era.