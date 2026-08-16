2026 Tesla Model Y Premium review: Driving an electric car powered by Grok

A real-world driving review of the 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium in India, evaluating its integrated Grok AI assistant, urban suspension response, real-world range, and revised ₹50.89 lakh pricing.

When I first drove the Tesla Model Y in Delhi, it felt like a futuristic smartphone on wheels attempting to navigate the chaotic reality of Indian roads. Returning behind the wheel of the newly launched 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium, the core driving experience remains strikingly familiar, and yet the overall package feels significantly different.

On open stretches like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, its electric powertrain continues to deliver whisper-quiet, sports-car-rivalling acceleration (my test car propelled from 0-100 km/h in just 6 seconds), and equally powerful and confident braking. But Indian roads demand respect. Its 167 mm ground clearance means speed breakers must be tackled with caution, and the stiff suspension setup continues to make its presence felt over potholes and unpaved patches, when the ride turns rough and uncomfortable.

There are subtle design changes, too. The cabin has a blacked-out headliner (or an optional Zen Grey theme), acoustic glass for improved cabin insulation, and an upgraded 16-inch central touchscreen paired with an 8-inch display for rear passengers. Outside, the lights are slightly redesigned.

The Grok factor

The absolute game-changer in the 2026 Model Y Premium is the Grok AI, integrated directly into the car via a free over-the-air update.

It can be activated both by saying ‘Hey Grok’ or even ‘Hey Tesla’. Alternatively, you can press the Grok sign on the screen. Once it’s on, it stays with you unless you ask it to go away, and essentially operates as your co-pilot who can do everything except driving.

Tesla cars have a hyper-minimalist layout, where controls for everything – from AC direction to wiper speed to even setting rear-view mirrors – are buried inside the touchscreen menu. In the previous model, I fumbled with the screen in traffic, trying to locate even basic controls.

Not any longer, as Grok solves this seamlessly. Ask it anything – rerouting around a bottleneck, finding the Supercharger, setting AC temperature, or checking local weather – and it responds in seconds. Ask it in any language, and it still responds. But Grok needs the Internet to work, and therefore you have to set your phone as the hotspot and connect the Model Y to it.

Revised pricing: A sharp reality check

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the price. Tesla has positioned the 2026 Model Y Premium RWD starting at just Rs 50.89 lakh, even though it has added Grok.

With a claimed range of up to 500 km (my test unit showed a real-world range of 411 km with AC on), integrated conversational intelligence, and a far more accessible price tag, the Model Y Premium moves a step closer to Indian buyers.