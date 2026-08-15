Mahindra launches updated BE 6 with BaaS, unveils Scorpio Lifestyler pickup

BE 6 starts at ₹11.45 lakh under BaaS; Scorpio Lifestyler to debut in India by April 2027

Mahindra launched the BE 6 SPORTEQ, a new series within its electric SUV range, with prices starting at ₹11.45 lakh (ex-showroom) under a Battery as a Service (BaaS) model. Deliveries will begin on August 26, coinciding with Onam. The range comprises eight variants across 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery options.

The entry-level 59 kWh ONE is priced at ₹11.45 lakh under BaaS, with the battery charged separately at ₹3.75 per km. Without BaaS, it costs ₹19.45 lakh. It gets a few other variants as well including a Formula E edition, Freedom edition as well as launch edition that tops out at ₹26.95 lakh. Prices exclude the home charger and installation. Variants from TWO onwards feature a three-screen coast-to-coast display. Most variants get Mahindra’s MAIA artificial intelligence architecture, which powers six software suites under the TEQ umbrella that also offers features like personalised tailgate messages.

Mahindra said the new software features will be rolled out to existing BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S owners through phased OTA updates from January 2027.

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The update on the BE6 comes on the back of reducing sales with the SUV averaging only around 1020 units a month in 2026 making it the brand’s slowest selling born-electric SUV, with the others being XEV 9e averaging at around 1,800 units a month and the three-row XEV 9S at around 3,000 units a month making it the brand’s highest selling electric SUV currently.

Also, Mahindra showcased production-ready Global Pik Up, christened Scorpio Lifestyler in India. Set to debut commercially by April 2027, it will be priced below ₹19.79 lakh. Overseas, it will be sold as the Mahindra Lifestyler across markets including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. The brand is exploring more right hand drive markets like Indonesia among others for exports of this model.