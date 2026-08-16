Lamborghini Revuelto SV debuts as track-focused supercar

Track-focused Revuelto gets 1,065hp, sharper dynamics and weight savings; India launch expected next year at over ₹10 crore

Lamborghini has unveiled the Revuelto Super Veloce (SV), a more extreme, track-focused version of its flagship series-production supercar. Limited to 1,963 units — a reference to Lamborghini’s founding year — the Revuelto SV will be offered exclusively to the brand’s most loyal customers and collectors.

The SV retains the standard Revuelto’s 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12, 7.3kWh battery and three-motor plug-in hybrid system, but electric motor output has been increased from 190hp to 299hp. Combined power rises to 1,065hp, 50hp more than the standard model. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system remain unchanged.

The Revuelto SV accelerates from 0-100kph in a claimed 2.4 seconds and reaches 200kph in 6.7 seconds, while top speed remains above 345kph. A new sports exhaust and weight reductions raise the power-to-weight ratio to 602.4hp per tonne, compared with 571.4hp per tonne for the standard car.

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A new Pilota drive mode introduces a motorsport-derived setup with a five-stage traction control system designed to adapt to track conditions and tyre wear. Lamborghini has also fitted manually adjustable dampers derived from GT3 racing, resulting in claimed improvements of 17% in agility and 10% in lateral grip.

Braking performance has been enhanced through a revised control system and new CCM-R carbon-ceramic discs measuring 420mm at the front and 410mm at the rear. Lamborghini claims 11% higher peak deceleration, 23% improved heat dissipation and a 12% reduction in brake disc temperatures.

The Revuelto SV has recorded a 1:41.6 lap time at Germany’s Hockenheimring, making it the second-fastest officially timed car at the circuit.

Visually, the SV gets a more aggressive front diffuser with red accents, a revised rear diffuser, large rear wing, exclusive SV graphics and extensive carbon-fibre elements. Lightweight 20-inch front and 21-inch rear centre-lock wheels are shod with bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Race R tyres.

Pricing has not been announced, but the SV is expected to command a substantial premium over the standard Revuelto, which costs ₹8.89 crore before options. India launch is expected next year, with prices likely to exceed ₹10 crore (ex-showroom).