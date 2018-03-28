New Audi RS5 Sportback with 444 hp unveiled at New York International Auto Show

Audi RS5 Sportback has been unveiled at the New York International Auto Show. With the new RS5 Sportback, Audi promises a striking design with a high level of everyday usability with superior performance. The new Audi RS 5 Sportback gets an athletic exterior. It gets a longer wheelbase, a wraparound bonnet and the shoulder line is a visual highlight of the high-performance coupe. There are strong bulges over the wheel housings, which have been extended by 15 millimeters (0.6 in). At the front, the Audi RS5 Sportback features a wide, flat single-frame grille, solid air intakes with a honeycomb structure typical of an RS, and a front spoiler with matte aluminum Quattro lettering.

Audi RS5 Sportback comes with 19-inch wheels as standard and 20-inch wheels are available as an optional extra. The new Audi RS5 Sportback can be customised with the Gloss Black, Carbon, and Matte Aluminum optic packages.

The new Audi RS5 Sportback will be available with a 2.9 TFSI V6 twin turbo engine which offers both power and efficiency, and can achieve 444 hp. Its maximum torque of 600 Nm is deployed throughout a wide speed range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. The Audi RS 5 Sportback accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, with the possibility of reaching a top speed of 278 km/h.

The power from the 2.9 TFSI on the new Audi RS5 Sportback is transferred to the Quattro all-wheel-drive with centre differential via an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission with optimised shift times that is specially tuned for sporty driving.

The sporty nature of the five-door Audi RS5 Sportback coupé is emphasised by details such as the RS sport seats with an optional honeycomb pattern in fine Nappa leather, and the flat-bottomed RS multifunction sports leather steering wheel. RS emblems can be found on the seats, the steering wheel, the sill panel strips and on the selector lever. Special RS information displays in the Audi virtual cockpit provide information on tyre pressure, torque, and G-forces.

Particular highlights of the RS design package include the contrasting red stitching on the steering wheel and selector lever, the Alcantara knee pads, and the red-trimmed seat belts and floor mats featuring the RS logo. For the Audi RS5, Audi Sport offers Sonoma Green Metallic as an exclusive paint option.