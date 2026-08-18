India has always been a market that entertains consumers seeking value over everything else. There’s a running joke in the tech community that once Apple launches a brand new iPhone, India flocks to stores to line up for last year’s iPhone, all while trying to secure a good deal. As Apple expands its manufacturing footprint, the focus on older models retailing at lower prices aims to make the entry more accessible to consumers. On top of that, newly created value models like the iPhone 17e only add to the option while also adding to the confusion for buyers.

Hence, we decided to put together a buying guide for all our smart readers who prefer maximising the value out of their purchases. To weigh in an expert’s take on the matter, we reached out to Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, for insights on choosing the right iPhone. Considering individual user priorities, our buyer’s guide considers key factors like future-proofing and serviceability.

So, what’s the best budget iPhone to consider?

The answer might be a lot more surprising than you’d imagine. “If you look at overall value, I would go for the iPhone 16 because it cuts across all key features,” says Pathak.

“You have Apple Intelligence that works on it, and on top of it, you get better cameras as well,” he adds, while also hinting at the lower cost of ownership, which plays a key role for budget-minded users.

But what if the iPhone 16 is a bit too much, or what if you don’t want the same phone that everyone else is carrying around? Pathak has a solution for that too.

“If you look at it from a future-proofing point of view—and have no objections to the compact form factor—then it will be the iPhone 17e with top-class Apple Silicon, which also brings along Apple Intelligence,” says Pathak.

“The baseline for a lot of users now is which of these models are Apple Intelligence-compatible, especially since Siri has improved a lot,” he adds. Apple itself is focused on upgrading Siri this year with the iOS 27 update, wherein the underlying Google AI models are expected to enhance the Siri experience with Siri AI.

Pathak, however, says that those looking to future-proof their next iPhone-on-a-budget purchase shall consider the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e.

Hence, based on our discussion with Tarun, and our previous in-depth reviews as well as personal experiences, we have rounded up the top affordable iPhones that rank high on the value-for-money scale for Indian buyers today.

1. iPhone 16

Approximate market price: Rs 68,900

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As highlighted by Pathak, the standard iPhone 16 delivers the most complete feature package for most buyers seeking a practical everyday phone. For a reasonable starting price of Rs 68,900, here are some areas where we think the iPhone 16 delivers:

Access to Apple Intelligence: Powered by the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, the iPhone 18 fully supports Apple’s suite of AI tools, on-device contextual processing, and enhanced Siri capabilities. With the upcoming iOS 27, the overall user experience should improve drastically, especially with Siri AI.

Action Button, Camera Capture key: These may seem irrelevant, but it is always nice to have more buttons. The Action Button can be customised for quick tasks like triggering UPI payment apps, while the dedicated Camera Control button can give quick access to the camera app as well as basic shooting controls.

48MP Fusion Camera: The iPhone 16’s main camera delivers sharp 2x optical-quality telephoto crops and exceptional low-light imagery without requiring a third lens. This gives it an edge for photographers who don’t want to miss out on some zoom functionality.

Why you should get the iPhone 16:

When we look at all key parameters, the iPhone 16 strikes the optimal balance between high-end camera performance, AI capability, and long-term software support without pushing into Pro-tier pricing.

2. iPhone 17e

Approximate market price: Rs 61,900

iPhone 17e

This is basically the iPhone SE of yesteryears dressed to stand on equal footing with the iPhone 17 range. Targeting users who want maximum internal capacity and processing speed at a lower price point, the iPhone 17e stands out for its strong performance play.

256GB base storage: With double the entry-level capacity over previous base models, it directly solves storage constraints for media-heavy users.

Flagship-grade A19 chip: The phone is equipped with Apple’s A19 chip, providing top-tier processing speeds and full Apple Intelligence compatibility.

Durability and wireless upgrades: It features Ceramic Shield 2 for improved scratch and drop resistance, alongside full 15W MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging support.

Why you should get the iPhone 17e: If you prefer a compact design and prioritise raw storage space, battery efficiency, and processing power over ultra-wide camera setups, the iPhone 17e offers unbeatable long-term utility.

3. iPhone 15

Approximate market price: Rs 57,900

For almost Rs 10,000 cheaper, the iPhone 15 falls in line for buyers within a strict budget. The iPhone 15 serves as the most affordable entry point into Apple’s modern hardware language. Here’s what you get on Apple’s most affordable iPhone at the moment:

Dynamic Island and USB-C: Replaces the legacy display notch with an interactive cutout for active notifications and adopts universal Type-C charging.

48MP main camera: The main camera delivers sharp and vibrant photos across all lighting conditions. It even offers improved portrait detail compared to older 12MP sensors.

Fingerprint-resistant design: The premium matte-finish back glass resists fingerprints and reduces weight in hand.

Why you should buy the iPhone 15: If your budget is strictly capped under Rs 60,000 and you do not prioritise generative AI features, the iPhone 15 offers 90% of the daily experience of newer standard models. Moreover, Apple’s long software support ensures you have a safe and secure iPhone experience.

4. iPhone 16 Plus

Approximate market price: Rs 79,900

If you liked the idea of the iPhone 16 but weren’t sure of its compact display, the iPhone 16 Plus seems ideal for you. The iPhone 16 Plus scales up display area and battery endurance without crossing into six-figure flagship pricing. In essence, you get some of the thrills of the iPhone Pro Max without paying the premium price.

6.7-inch Super Retina Display: Offers an expansive display optimised for video streaming, document handling, and gaming.

Great battery life: The iPhone 16 Plus houses a significantly larger battery capacity, routinely delivering up to two days of moderate use on a single charge. In the long run, this should help those who travel a lot and seldom get a chance to recharge the battery.

Support for AI: The phone shares the same 8GB RAM, A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence feature set found on the standard iPhone 16. Hence, with the upcoming iOS 27 update, you get a similar experience as the premium iPhone 17.

Why you should get the iPhone 16 Plus: If you love phones with a big screen and large battery without missing out on the latest Apple software shenanigans, the iPhone 16 Plus simply fits the bill.

5. iPhone 15 Plus

Approximate market price: Rs 69,900

iPhone 15 Plus (Image credit: Reuters)

The iPhone 15 Plus offers similar big-screen thrills as the iPhone 16 Plus minus the Apple AI features. You get great battery life and a large screen experience, all at a reasonable price.

Massive battery efficiency: The phone combines a large physical battery with the power-efficient A16 Bionic chip for reliable multi-day use.

Dynamic island: Displays real-time updates, media controls, and navigation cues across a large 6.7-inch panel.

A16 chip manages all workloads: For most workloads, the A16 chip can perform well. Be it gaming or multimedia, Apple’s processor can manage it all.

Why you should get the iPhone 15 Plus: If you love a big screen experience on your phone and seek a two-day battery life without dealing with any of the ‘AI shenanigans’, the iPhone 15 Plus fits the bill.