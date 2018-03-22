Delhi to get 1000 electric buses, 50% rebate for CNG Cars registration by Kejriwal’s AAP Government

Keeping the alarming Delhi pollution in mind, Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government has announced to roll-out 1000 all-electric buses on Delhi roads in 2018. In the budget presented by the AAP government in the Delhi Assembly has shed a lot of light on reducing pollution in the national capital. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi presented the estimates for the 2018-19 budget and said that this is the first ever green budget by Delhi government aimed at taking measures to reduce the alarming rising pollution in the city.

Delhi government further proposed concession in the registration of CNG cars, however, it is unclear if this would be for private users only or would also include taxis and fleet operator cars.

"We are going to thread 26 programmes and schemes of Transport, Power, Environment and PWD departments for devising a unified system of pollution control to bring down levels of different pollutants," Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia announced 50 per cent concession in the registration of CNG cars and also induction of 905 electric feeder vehicles to boost last mile connectivity. AAP Government will also consider the criteria to expand the concession given to eRickshaw operators. Delhi will also soon get a comprehensive electric vehicle policy soon. The 50% waiver on registration fee of factory-fitted CNG cars proposed by Delhi government will happen only post the approval of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Sisodia further added "we are using the carrot and stick approach. For overloaded trucks, weighing bridge being installed. In addition, a third party audit of PUC being is done with the involvement of MIT and University of Chicago."

11. Roll-out 1000 fully electric buses in Delhi. 12. Induction of 905 electric feeder vehicles to boost last mile connectivity. 13. Expansion of eligibility criteria for E-rickshaw subsidy. 14. Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Policy for Delhi#AamAadmiBudget pic.twitter.com/0Lv29dJZFO — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) March 22, 2018

Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Cabinet Minister for Transport in a tweet said "Historic move: Delhi Government lead by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia announces its decision to procure 1000 Electric Buses. Will further strengthen Public Transport System without polluting Environment of Delhi." Further thanking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Congratulations to All DTC Employees and Pensioners. Additional budget of 465 Crore proposed to clear Arrears of 7th Pay Commission and Arrears on account of de-freezing of DA. My deep gratitude to Arvind Kejriwal."

Delhi Government has proposed Rs 465 crore to clear the arrears of 7th pay commission of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees.