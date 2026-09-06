Maruti’s launch blitz fails to move market share

At 40% share, carmaker finds growth stagnant

The Baleno facelift launched on Saturday evening was the fourth fresh product by Maruti Suzuki in less than a year. The rollout began on September 15 last year with the Victoris — an all-new nameplate that proved to be a massive hit with sales of 1,21,513 units between September 2025 and July 2026.

It was followed by the unveiling of the all-electric eVitara in December last year, which saw deliveries start in February and quickly crossed the 10,000-unit sales mark. Then came the facelifted Brezza on July 24, which garnered over 55,000 bookings within 35 days of launch. With the updated Fronx expected shortly, Maruti Suzuki is on an unprecedented launch blitz.

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And yet, despite these successes, the market leader’s share has failed to move. The January-July 2026 sales data collated from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) shows that the carmaker had a market share of 40.3% during January-July 2026, down from 40.6% during the same period last year.

It means that despite the Victoris and eVitara pushing sales growth of 20.3% from 10,16,481 units to 12,23,179 units, it was marginally less than the overall passenger vehicle growth of 21% (from 25,05,557 units to 30,31,901 units).

A month-wise analysis shows that during four months of this calendar year (January-March, and June), Maruti Suzuki’s market share dropped below 40%, with the share in March at a low of 37.6% — despite the fact that the month had the full force of the two all-new nameplates of the Victoris and eVitara.

Automotive analysts tracking model-wise sales told FE that new launches are largely substituting existing volumes rather than attracting net-new buyers. “While the Victoris generated 85,246 units in the first seven months of 2026, sales of the Grand Vitara dropped 13.6% from 62,423 units in January-July 2025 to 53,938 units during the same period this year,” an analyst said.

“In addition, while sales of the volume products such as the Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Alto, and Fronx are growing, these have not really attracted buyers from competitors. Overall, while cars like the Victoris are converting existing Maruti Suzuki hatchback and sub-4-metre SUV buyers into higher-priced SUVs, they haven’t stopped rivals like Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Kia from capturing incremental market growth.”

Maruti Suzuki’s August sales press release highlights strong numbers, with sales growing a robust 34.8% from 131,278 units to 176,971 units – backed by full-month performance of the Brezza facelift — but as rival OEMs also post record festive sales, it remains to be seen if Maruti Suzuki will be able to grow its share. But analysts said that evaluating Maruti Suzuki’s launch blitz purely on seven-month dispatch numbers may present an incomplete picture. “The full force of the refreshed Brezza, Baleno, and the upcoming Fronx will truly materialise during the peak festive quarter, as plant ramps-up translate into peak delivery volumes,” they said. “With dealer inventories aligned for the high-demand season, Maruti Suzuki is expected to claw back market share towards the end of this year.”