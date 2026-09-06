New Maruti Baleno debuts at Rs 6.09 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated Baleno at a starting price of ₹6.09 lakh, aggressively targeting the festive demand.

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the new Baleno at a starting price of Rs 6.09 lakh, positioning its premium hatchback to take on the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and its own Swift.

Festive Strategy

However, the headline price comes with a festive season caveat, with the company indicating that prices could be revised after the festive period.

The new Baleno is set to enter the market at just Rs 10,000 above the starting price of the outgoing model, which was priced from Rs 5.99 lakh. Bookings for the new model have opened, with deliveries scheduled to begin around Ganesh Chaturthi.

The pricing strategy gives Maruti an opportunity to create a sharper value proposition during the crucial festive season, when automakers typically see an increase in customer enquiries and vehicle purchases. At the same time, the possibility of a price increase after the festive period means the introductory price may not represent the long-term positioning of the model.

Market Dynamics

The premium hatchback segment sells around 600,000 units annually, making the segment strategically important for automakers despite the broader shift in consumer preference towards SUVs. Maruti’s Baleno has traditionally been one of the key models in this segment and is sold through the company’s premium Nexa retail network. Maruti sells around 16,500 Baleno currently.

The festive-season pricing could therefore be seen as a tactical move to bring customers into showrooms at a time when purchase sentiment is traditionally stronger. But for buyers, the Rs 6.09 lakh starting price may have a limited shelf life if Maruti follows through with a price revision after the festive period.