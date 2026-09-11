Passengers travelling on the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train will be able to conveniently switch between high-speed rail, regular Indian Railway services and other transport operations at Vadodara.

The upcoming station is being built in close integration with the existing Vadodara Railway Station, with three Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) planned to enhance passenger service.

Sharing details on its official X handle, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said the Vadodara Bullet Train Station is being constructed above Platform No. 7 of Vadodara Railway Station, allowing passengers to transfer between the Bullet Train and Indian Railways.

Underlining the wider connectivity benefits, NHSRCL stated in the video post that the Bullet Train is set to offer Vadodara’s next generation a “faster gateway across the region”, connecting them with a growing ecosystem of employment, technology and professional opportunities.

How will passengers connect with Indian Railways?

The location of the Bullet Train station is designed to make interchange with existing transport services easier. NHSRCL mentioned that the station’s strategic location will provide connectivity between the Bullet Train, Vadodara’s transport network and Indian Railways.

As per the maps depicted in the NHSRCL video, three pedestrian links – FOB-1, FOB-2 and FOB-3 have been identified. They also show the existing Vadodara Railway Station, HSR parking and plaza, bus depot, Chhani Road, Alkapuri side, Pandya Bridge and Sayaji Rao University side.

As per NHSRCL, the three FOBs will facilitate passenger movement between rail and bus services, the Alkapuri side and the station’s parking and plaza centres. One of these will be a 534-metre-long FOB equipped with travelators, providing passengers with a more convenient way to move between the connected transport facilities.

Vadodara Bullet Train Station will serve as a modern gateway connecting the city’s students, young professionals and industries with wider opportunities across the Mumbai–Amdavad corridor.



The station is being constructed above Platform No. 7 of Vadodara Railway Station,… pic.twitter.com/Z2Ho48DtgF — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) September 10, 2026

What facilities will Vadodara Bullet Train Station offer?

The upcoming station is planned with several passenger amenities. NHSRCL mentioned that facilities will include waiting areas, retail spaces and restrooms. There will be also a dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones along with separate parking facilities for cars, autorickshaws and buses.

A landscaped station plaza with clear wayfinding is also planned, helping passengers navigate the station and reach the different transport facilities.

Banyan Tree inspires station design

The architecture of the Vadodara Bullet Train Station will take inspiration from the Banyan Tree and Vad, showcasing the city’s association with the tree. Passenger spaces are being designed to allow natural light and views of the sky. The NHSRCL said the design is intended to create an “open and welcoming environment.”

Faster connectivity to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Surat

NHSRCL said the Vadodara station will offer faster connectivity to Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Surat along the high-speed rail corridor.

The corporation expects this improved connectivity to widen access to education, research, employment, entrepreneurship and professional opportunities for Vadodara’s students, passengers and young professionals.

With the Bullet Train station integrated with the existing railway station and links planned to surrounding transport facilities, Vadodara is being developed as an important interchange point on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.