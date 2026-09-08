Mahindra expands Veero range to tap rising logistics demand

New 1.1-tonne CNG pickup priced from ₹8.25 lakh; deliveries to begin on September 20

Mahindra & Mahindra is betting on a shift towards higher-tonnage pickups thanks to growing demand. The brand has launched the Veero 1.1 XXL CNG which is priced from ₹8.25 lakh. It has a rated payload of 1.1 tonnes and a 2,900mm, or 9.5-foot, cargo deck. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 20. The model is aimed at intra-city applications such as FMCG and pharmaceutical distribution, e-commerce deliveries, parcel movement and the transportation of fruits and vegetables.

The company expects customers to progressively move up the payload ladder, with operators shifting from 0.8-tonne vehicles to 1.1 tonnes, from 1.1 tonnes to 1.3 tonnes, and from 1.7 tonnes to 2 tonnes. The trend is also visible in the larger segment, where customers are moving from 2-tonne vehicles to 2.2-tonne models.

Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “The addressable small pickup market is expected to reach around 15,000 units a month in FY27. Velusamy expects the segment to register a double-digit compound annual growth rate over the next three to five years, supported by expanding distribution networks, FMCG movement, dark stores, e-commerce and home deliveries.”

The replacement market is also expected to remain a key demand driver as customers replace ageing vehicles with products offering better payload, fuel efficiency, safety and comfort. Mahindra expects the market to deliver at least 10% growth after two years.

The Veero 1.1-tonne CNG offers a real-world range of around 425 km and a 9.5-foot cargo deck. The 1.6-tonne model is available with diesel and CNG powertrains. The Veero also offers a 10.2-metre turning circle, a 20,000-km service interval and a three-year/100,000-km warranty. Its cabin features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, power windows, reverse parking camera, connected technology and certified D+2 seating.

Mahindra’s commercial vehicle volumes up to 3.5 tonnes grew 25.9% during April-July, while its below-2-tonne business grew 32.3%, ahead of industry growth of 24.1%. CNG currently accounts for around 30% of the market, while diesel contributes nearly 70%. However, Mahindra expects CNG penetration to rise as refuelling infrastructure expands.

The Veero platform was designed to support diesel, CNG and electric powertrains. “When we launched in 2024, we have announced diesel, CNG and electric will be there. So diesel we launched, CNG we are launching. And then obviously you can expect electric,” Velusamy said.