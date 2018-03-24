2019 Volkswagen Touareg revealed: A smart SUV based on the Lamborghini Urus!

Volkswagen has finally pulled the wraps off the new 2019 Touareg. Interestingly Volkswagen chose China as the world stage to launch the SUV at a special event commemorating the brand completing 30 years in the Chinese market. According to Volkswagen, their new flagship SUV in its third generation is one of the most technologically advanced SUV that VW makes. What’s even more interesting is the new Touareg which is being tagged as a “Smart SUV”, shares its MLB Platform with the Lamborghini Urus and the Porsche Cayenne. This, of course, means that the Touareg is now bigger with more space on the inside. The 2018 Touareg is now 1984 mm wide and tipping the five-meter mark at 4878 mm. Like low lying VW SUVs, the new Touareg is slightly shorter by about 7mm at 1,702 mm. Volkswagen assures us that the space on the inside is up, that is not including the 113 additional litres of boot space, allowing for a total 810-litre boot with the rear seats upright.

In terms of design, the Volkswagen Touareg has been brought up to spec as well, the new bonnet and front bumper add some beefiness to the Touareg stance. The SUV runs on a set of new alloy wheels and Volkswagen also offers different size options, from 18-inch to 21-inch depending on the variant. The rear bears resemblance to the outgoing model but gets a revised tailgate and redesigned LED taillamps to stay fresh.

Now, the Touareg with its Lamborghini derived platform was never going to be a slouch so engine options are to match with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel offered in two states of tune - 228 hp and 282 hp, for the European markets. For China, Volkswagen has also introduced a 362 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 50 km range in pure-electric mode. The plug-in hybrid Touareg will also be offered in Europe, but later on an undisclosed date. Volkswagen will also be introducing a 335 bhp, V6 petrol and a top-spec unit powered by a 4.0-liter V8 turbo diesel that makes 416 bhp later. However, as to plans on bringing the Toureg to India have not been announced all we can do is wait with bated breaths.