Royal Enfield Himalayan Trike: It’s got three wheels, rooster and tons of oomph factor!

The Himalayan minimalist styling and versatile character make it a perfect blank slate for tinkerers and modifiers, over the 3 years that the Himalayan has been on sale, we’ve seen our fair share of customs, modified and even stickered Himalayans. Out of all those machines, there is one that stands out a little more than the rest, considering that while most Royal Enfields have two wheels this one a three-wheeled beach trike with off-road tyres and an axle replacing the back wheel. Insane? Yes! And we love it! Meet the Rooster Trike.

The Trike three-wheeler, uses the Himalayan as a base, for a bike that was officially commissioned by Royal Enfield to be a display model at the fresh new Royal Enfield Cafe in Goa. The trike’s beach-ready theme is inspired by the environs in Goa and is the answer to the question what do you get when you can’t decide between an ATV and an ADV.

The Trike first broke cover at the 2017 India Bike Week and no prizes for those who noticed the two extra ATV tyres that replace the rear wheel. The wide rear base makes it a breeze to drive on soft sand. The chopped rear end now makes way for a set of knobbly tyres.The bike also gets other modifications to the shockers with an upside-down front fork and a set of speakers and new dual pod headlamps.

The bike gets a lot of customised bits that include the visor above the headlamp, a custom tan leather seat, shortened front fender, wrapped customised exhaust, and custom paint with a rooster on the tank. The modified bike can only seat a single person now. And possibly most importantly, the rooster isn’t road legal so think twice before removing the rear wheel on your Himalayan. However, it just gets more tempting if you have a beach or farm-house to use it on!