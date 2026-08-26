MG takes aggressive pricing route with Hector Tomahawk

Tomahawk EV launched at ₹19.49 lakh; PHEV starts at ₹25.69 lakh as company defers ₹10-15 lakh segment entry.

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Hector Tomahawk in electric and plug-in hybrid forms at aggressive introductory prices of ₹19.49 lakh and ₹25.69 lakh, respectively. The company has also introduced Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), under which the Tomahawk EV is priced from ₹13.99 lakh, with a battery rental charge of ₹4.90 per km. The PHEV starts at ₹21.79 lakh under the programme, with a rental charge of ₹3.20 per km. Bookings for both versions have opened, with EV deliveries starting in September and PHEV deliveries in November.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Parth Jindal, director, JSW MG Motor India said, “At this price point, customers can step into a C-segment SUV at a price comparable to many B-segment ICE SUVs,” He further added that the PHEV version’s BaaS price puts it close to diesel automatic SUVs, offering an electrified powertrain without a significant increase in upfront cost.

The Tomahawk launch reflects MG’s strategy of using its limited production capacity for products in higher-value segments, where the absolute margin per vehicle is higher. The company acknowledges that the ₹10-15 lakh segment remains a gap in its portfolio but does not plan to address it immediately.

Capacity Constraints

Explaining the economics behind the decision Jindal said, “Now, you tell me that you sell a 10 lakh rupee car, where the margin is obviously going to be small. I mean, percentage wise would be good, but absolute number wise would be small, where the car is only 10 lakhs,” he said. “Or you sell a 17-25 lakh rupee car, where the margin, absolute number is higher, what would you prioritise?” With capacity constrained, MG is therefore prioritising higher-value SUVs, particularly in segments where the brand already has recognition through products such as the Hector.

Jindal said MG is aware that it lacks a product in the ₹10-15 lakh price range and intends to address the gap as capacity increases. “One of the white spaces definitely is that space between, you know, 10 to 15 lakh range, which today is a gap for MG, and we are aware of that, and we want to solve for that, but not at this stage,” he said.

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The company is expanding capacity at its Halol plant from 110,000 units currently to 160,000 units by March and 220,000 units by January 2028. The facility can eventually be expanded to around 400,000 units.