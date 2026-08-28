Retiring at 40 with Rs 3 crore in the bank may sound like the ultimate financial goal. No more salary deadlines. No more office politics. Just enough money to live life on your own terms.

But there is a catch. At 40, the money may have to last for another 40 to 50 years, or even longer. That means the real challenge is not building a Rs 3 crore corpus. It is making sure that corpus does not run out while expenses keep rising.

A person spending Rs 75,000 a month today may have a very different retirement journey from someone spending Rs 1.3 lakh. Both may start with the same Rs 3 crore, but their money will not last for the same length of time.

This is why early retirement needs a different approach to withdrawals, inflation and investment returns.

Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, says a Rs 3 crore corpus at 40 can potentially support an inflation-adjusted monthly expense of around Rs 76,500 in today’s terms over a 50-year retirement, assuming the portfolio earns 8% a year and inflation averages 6%.

“If your monthly living expenses exceed this amount, it may be difficult to sustain your lifestyle throughout retirement with a Rs 3 crore corpus alone,” John says.

How much can you withdraw from a Rs 3 crore retirement corpus?

The first number that often comes up in retirement planning is the 4% withdrawal rule.

Put simply, a person with Rs 3 crore would withdraw 4% in the first year. That works out to Rs 12 lakh a year, or Rs 1 lakh a month. The withdrawal is then increased over time to keep pace with inflation.

That may look manageable on paper. But retiring at 40 changes the equation.

The money may need to support the person for five decades. There is a greater chance of facing several market crashes, long periods of weak returns and much higher living costs.

John therefore believes a lower withdrawal rate makes more sense.

For a person retiring at 40 and looking to fund expenses until 90, he suggests a withdrawal rate of around 3% a year. On a Rs 3 crore corpus, that means Rs 9 lakh a year, or Rs 75,000 a month in today’s terms.

Mukesh Kumawat, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, also favours a more cautious approach for early retirees.

“We generally suggest investors maintain an annual withdrawal rate of around 4% to 5%. However, someone retiring early like 40s has a much longer investment horizon and therefore needs to be more cautious with withdrawals,” Kumawat says.

For someone retiring at 40, he suggests considering an initial withdrawal rate of around 3% to 3.5%.

That would mean an initial annual withdrawal of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10.5 lakh from a Rs 3 crore corpus.

What Rs 3 crore could mean at different withdrawal rates

Withdrawal rate Annual withdrawal Monthly withdrawal 3% ₹9 lakh ₹75,000 3.50% ₹10.5 lakh ₹87,500 4% ₹12 lakh ₹1 lakh

Calculations based on a Rs 3 crore corpus. The 3%, 3.5% and 4% rates are withdrawal assumptions discussed by the experts.

The difference between 3% and 4% may look small. It is just one percentage point.

But over a 50-year retirement, that extra withdrawal can put considerable pressure on the portfolio, especially when markets are weak.

Why the 4% rule may not work for FIRE at 40

The 4% rule is often used as a simple starting point for retirement planning. But it should not be treated as a guarantee.

A 40-year-old has a much longer retirement period than someone who stops working at 60. The portfolio has to keep generating returns while also paying for everyday expenses.

There is another problem. Investment returns do not come in a straight line. A portfolio may earn 12% in one year and fall sharply the next. A retiree still needs money during a market fall. So they may have to sell investments when prices are down. This can hurt the portfolio more than a similar fall later in retirement.

Inflation adds another layer of risk. If household expenses rise faster than expected, the retiree has to withdraw more money every year. This is why both experts favour a lower withdrawal rate for someone retiring at 40.

The aim is not to withdraw the maximum amount in the first few years. It is to reduce the chance of running out of money later.

How much retirement corpus is needed at age 40, 50 and 60?

Age at retirement can make a big difference to the corpus required. Someone retiring at 40 may need to fund expenses for 50 years. Someone retiring at 50 may need to plan for 40 years. A person retiring at 60 may need to plan for only 30 years, assuming the money needs to last until age 90.

Using a monthly expense of Rs 76,500, an assumed portfolio return of 8% and inflation of 6%, John estimates the following corpus requirements:

Retirement age Retirement period up to age 90 Approx. corpus required 40 50 years ₹3 crore 50 40 years ₹2.60 crore 60 30 years ₹2.13 crore

Source: Gibin John, Senior Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

The numbers show why early retirement is expensive. The person retiring at 40 needs around Rs 3 crore under these assumptions. The requirement falls to Rs 2.60 crore at 50 and Rs 2.13 crore at 60.

The reason is simple. The earlier a person retires, the longer the corpus has to support them. But there is another factor. Inflation gets more time to work against the retiree.

Rs 1 lakh a month today can become a much bigger retirement expense

This is where many FIRE calculations can go wrong. People often look at their current monthly spending and assume the same amount will be enough throughout retirement.

It will not.

If someone spends Rs 1 lakh a month today, that is Rs 12 lakh a year. But their expenses will rise as prices rise.

Mukesh says a person with current expenses of Rs 1 lakh a month needs to factor in inflation while deciding how much to accumulate before retiring.

He gives an illustration using a Rs 4 crore initial corpus, a starting withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh a month, 8% annual inflation and 10% annual portfolio returns. Under these assumptions, he says the corpus can potentially sustain withdrawals for around 50 years.

The example shows why the Rs 3 crore figure cannot be looked at in isolation. A person spending Rs 75,000 a month and another spending Rs 1 lakh a month may both have a Rs 3 crore corpus. But the second person is drawing more from the corpus from the start.

And the difference can become larger over time as expenses rise. Kumawat says investors should therefore avoid using today’s expenses alone to arrive at their FIRE number.

“Earlier the retirement, higher the required corpus relative to annual expenses, as the investor needs to account for a longer retirement horizon, rising expenses, market volatility and healthcare costs,” he says.

Inflation can quietly derail a 50-year retirement

Inflation is particularly important for someone who retires at 40. A 40-year-old could spend five decades in retirement. Even a seemingly manageable increase in annual expenses can become significant when it compounds for many years.

This is why the inflation assumption used in a FIRE calculation matters so much. John uses 6% inflation and an 8% portfolio return in his calculation for the Rs 3 crore example.

Kumawat takes a more conservative approach. He suggests investors consider a long-term inflation assumption of around 7% to 8%, while using return assumptions of around 9% to 10% and maintaining a margin of safety.

These are different assumptions and should not be treated as one common calculation. The important lesson is that a FIRE plan should not depend on a very optimistic return assumption or a very low inflation assumption.

If actual returns are lower or expenses rise faster than expected, the retirement corpus will come under pressure.

What is the biggest risk in retiring at 40?

There is no single risk. Inflation can increase expenses. Market falls can reduce the value of investments. Healthcare costs can rise sharply later in life. And a longer life means the money has to last longer.

For someone retiring at 40, these risks can overlap. Imagine a retiree faces a market downturn in the first few years of retirement. At the same time, inflation remains high. The person still needs to withdraw money every month.

The portfolio then has to deal with two problems at once: lower investment values and higher withdrawals.

Kumawat says early retirees should therefore maintain a sufficient margin of safety.

“Since the retirement period would extend for more than 50 years, even in a moderate increase in expenses or a prolonged period of weak market returns can put significant pressure on the retirement corpus,” he says.

He recommends a withdrawal rate of around 3% to 3.5% a year for early retirees to improve the chances of sustaining the corpus.

Healthcare costs can make the FIRE number higher

Regular household expenses are only one part of retirement planning. Healthcare needs can change significantly as a person gets older. A retirement plan that comfortably covers food, housing and travel may come under pressure if there are large medical expenses later.

This is especially relevant for someone retiring at 40. The person is not just planning for the next 10 or 20 years. They are planning for the years when healthcare spending may become more important.

Kumawat therefore includes healthcare costs among the risks that early retirees need to account for. This also means that the entire Rs 3 crore corpus should not necessarily be viewed as money available for regular monthly spending. An early retiree needs some margin for unexpected expenses as well.

What if Rs 3 crore is not enough? You may not have to stop earning completely

There is another way to make FIRE work. Financial independence does not necessarily mean never earning another rupee.

A person who leaves a full-time job at 40 could still do consulting, freelance work or part-time assignments. Even a modest income can reduce the amount withdrawn from the investment portfolio.

For example, someone with annual expenses of Rs 12 lakh who earns Rs 4 lakh from part-time work needs to withdraw only Rs 8 lakh from the corpus.

That can make a big difference over a long retirement. It also gives the retiree more flexibility during a market downturn. Spending can be reduced or some work can be taken up temporarily instead of selling investments after a sharp fall.

This flexibility becomes particularly important when the retirement horizon is 40 or 50 years.

How should you calculate your FIRE corpus at 40?

There is no single number that works for everyone.

Kumawat says a Rs 3 crore corpus may be sufficient for one investor and inadequate for another because spending patterns can be very different.

Before deciding to retire, a person should look at:

-Current annual expenses

-Essential and discretionary spending

-Expected inflation

-Expected investment returns

-Withdrawal rate

-Healthcare needs

-Emergency expenses

-How long the corpus needs to last

-Whether there will be any income after retirement

The withdrawal rate deserves special attention.

A person retiring at 60 may have more room to withdraw from the corpus because the money has fewer years to support them. A 40-year-old needs to be more careful.

That is why both experts point towards a withdrawal rate of roughly 3% to 3.5% for someone retiring early.

So, is Rs 3 crore enough to retire at 40?

The answer is: it can be, but not for every lifestyle.

Under John’s assumptions of an 8% annual portfolio return and 6% inflation, Rs 3 crore at age 40 could support around ₹76,500 a month in today’s terms over a 50-year retirement.

A 3% withdrawal rate gives a similar number — Rs 75,000 a month initially.

Kumawat also recommends a more conservative 3% to 3.5% withdrawal rate for someone retiring in their 40s and stresses the need for a margin of safety.

So someone spending Rs 75,000 a month today may have a reasonable starting point with ₹3 crore under the stated assumptions. But someone spending Rs 1 lakh or Rs 1.3 lakh a month may need a larger corpus, lower expenses or some continued income.

The bigger lesson is that FIRE at 40 is not about reaching a magic corpus number.

Rs 3 crore may look large today. But over 50 years, inflation, market cycles and healthcare costs can change the equation.

For someone retiring at 40, the real goal is not to have enough money to stop working today. It is to have enough money to never be forced back to work because the corpus ran out.

Disclaimer: The calculations and scenarios in this story are illustrative and based on the assumptions and views shared by the experts. Actual retirement outcomes will vary depending on an individual’s expenses, inflation, investment returns, asset allocation, market conditions, healthcare costs and longevity. The figures should not be treated as guaranteed returns or a recommendation to retire with a specific corpus or withdrawal rate. Investors should assess their own financial situation and consult a qualified financial adviser before making retirement or investment decisions.

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