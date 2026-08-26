Tata Motors claws back EV market share, crosses 40% in July

Tata Motors’ EV market share surged past 41% in July as model refreshes and affordable offerings helped it regain momentum amid rising competition.

Tata Motors is clawing back lost ground in the country’s electric vehicle (EV) market, with its share crossing 40% again in July after slipping to nearly 36% earlier this year, as a stronger product portfolio and stabilising competition help the company regain momentum.

According to Vahan registration data, Tata Motors’ EV registrations rose to 14,262 units in July, up 11% from 12,853 units in June and more than double the 6,697 units registered in July 2025. Its market share increased to 41.5% in July from 38.2% in June and a low of 36.2% in March.

Tata’s recovery comes after months of heightened competition, particularly from JSW MG and Mahindra, which had steadily gained share as they expanded their EV portfolios.

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JSW MG’s market share fell to 17.2% in July from 25.7% in January, with its registrations largely flat at around 5,900 units during the period. Mahindra, meanwhile, has emerged as Tata’s strongest challenger, accounting for 23.4% of the market in July.

Tata’s gains, however, have largely been driven by its faster growth as the overall EV market expands rather than a sharp decline in competitors’ volumes. Tata’s July registrations were more than twice their level a year earlier, while the overall market expanded to 34,390 units from 17,930 units in July 2025.

Fresh Product Portfolio Expands

Industry experts said Tata’s recent product interventions have helped revive consumer interest in its EV range. The company launched the facelifted Punch EV in February, followed by the Tiago EV facelift in May and the Sierra EV in June, giving customers more choices across price points and body styles.

“Tata has continued to offer EVs across segments, from the Tiago and Punch to the Nexon and now the Sierra. This gives it a wider addressable market compared with several newer competitors,” said an industry expert.

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Tata has also benefited from an established EV customer base and greater familiarity with its technology, while its expanding charging ecosystem and ownership experience have helped reduce some of the initial concerns around electric vehicles.

The competitive landscape is also beginning to settle after a sharp expansion in EV launches over the past year. Mahindra, JSW MG and other manufacturers have added new products, but several of the newer offerings are positioned at prices of around Rs 15 lakh and above. Tata, in contrast, continues to have products in the more affordable segments through the Tiago and Punch, alongside the Nexon and larger SUVs.

The company has also sought to strengthen the ownership proposition for EV buyers, including through battery-related lifetime warranty assurances. At the same time, rising petrol prices and consumer concerns around the impact of E20 fuel on internal-combustion engine vehicles have added to the broader interest in electric mobility.

Headwinds from Incoming Rival Capacity

Tata said its improving EV market share was driven by the strength of its portfolio, product interventions and growing customer adoption. The company recorded more than 34,000 EV wholesales in the first quarter of FY27, its highest-ever quarterly EV volume, and crossed 15,000 units in monthly sales in July for the first time.

“Strong growth in enquiries, bookings and retails reflects rising customer confidence in EVs,” a Tata Motors spokesperson said, adding that the Tiago EV facelift and all-new Sierra EV had strengthened the company’s value proposition.

While Tata has regained its 40%-plus market share after losing ground for several months, sustaining that position is difficult for Tata, sector experts say.

“With Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Hyundai adding significant capacity, alongside MG, JSW and VinFast expanding their product portfolios, sustaining the recent growth trajectory and defending a market share above 40% is likely to become increasingly challenging for the Tata Motor,” Puneet Gupta, director, Mobility Global.