New KTM Duke 390 launch in February, price, features & engine

KTM recently unveiled the 2017 Duke 390 at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, in November and since then motorcycle enthusiasts have been waiting for the motorcycle to be launched. Well, it's time to rejoice since the new KTM Duke 390 will be launched in India by end of February,2017 or early March, 2017. The new model features significant changes in terms of design, features and electronics and hence is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 10,000, translating into an ex-showroom price of around Rs 2,10,000.

The naked streetfighter from the Austrian company will be made at Bajaj's plant, similar to other sub-600 cc motorcycles of KTM. The new model features a major departure from the present model in the design department and now looks similar to the 1290 Super Duke. The most prominent change upfront is the split headlamp with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) featuring a design similar to that seen on the Ducati Diavel.

The 2017 Duke 390 features a die-cast alloy swingarm, based on the unit used in the larger 690 Duke R

The fuel tank now features elongated extensions running right up to the 43mm upside down (USD) WP shocks. The tank shrouds also seem to have deeper knee recesses, which should help riders while cornering. Another key change in the looks department is the inclusion of a conventional side-mounted upswept exhaust instead of the belly pan exhaust seen on the present Duke 390. Other notable changes include redesigned split seats, TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and redesigned front fender.

In order to sharpen the handling, KTM has given the Duke 390 a new sub-frame in addition to the same lightweight steel trellis frame found on the existing motorcycle. It also features a die-cast alloy swingarm, which is based on the unit used in the larger 690 Duke R. Brakes are the same Bybre (By Brembo) single discs on both wheels, with a 320 mm disc upfront and a 230 mm unit at the rear with ABS as standard. Tyre size too has been retained at 110 mm wide at the front and a 150 section rear, both being sourced from Metzeler.

KTM has given the Duke 390 a new sub-frame in addition to the same lightweight steel trellis frame found on the existing motorcycle

Many reports continue to show disappointment over the engine not developing more power as the unit and its figures remain unchanged. These reports however happily ignore the fact that the Duke 390 already sits close to the limits specified for the A2 license in Europe. With the weight being largely unchanged, any significant increase in power will push the motorcycle out of the A2 bracket and into the next one, where larger motorcycles will make the Duke 390 a weak proposition. Doing an India-specific engine too will not make commercial sense since KTM sells about 3,000 units in total in the Indian market, of which a larger contributor is the Duke 200.

The Duke 390 hence will continue to be a powerful and fun-to-ride motorcycle in its new avatar and provided Bajaj does not go beyond the expected pricing by a large margin, they should be able to fend off the upcoming threat from the BMW G 310 R.