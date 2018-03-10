Delfast e-bike: World record breaking e-bike with over 350 km range launched globally

Electric mobility has become the prime focus in the automotive industry lately as the rising level of air pollution has brought forward a need for clean or no emissions. While we saw several electric concepts and products at this year's Auto Expo, there's another vertical of electric mobility which has not been tapped very much in the Indian market – e-bikes. Bicycles mounted with an electric motor are a cost-effective and clean form of transportation. However, the trend never caught on very much due to a small range delivered by most bikes in the market. Now though, Delfast is hoping to change the scenario with its latest e-bike.

In October last year, Delfast e-bike broke the world record for the longest distance covered on one full charge. It did 368 km in 17 hours without having to charge in between. The e-bike will be put into mass production after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

“We did in the cycle industry what Elon Musk did for the automobile industry. Before we entered the market, all bikes (e-bikes) had 30-40 km of range. We created a bike with more than 300 km range,” Daniel Tonkopiy, Delfast CEO and Founder, told Reuters.

Delfast is now promising its buyers a range of 379 km of range on one full charge. Early investors in the campaign will take delivery of their bikes in May. However, Delfast e-bike won't come cheap. Priced at $3000, it is quite expensive. Other e-bikes can be bought at prices ranging from $600-$1000, but then Delfast offers a massive range.

Delfast e-bike will feature all the necessary equipment you expect on a two-wheeler and more. It will come with a start-stop button, high-intensity headlight, turn signals up front and at the back too it will have turn signals, running lights, automatic brake lights. Besides these, Delfast e-bike will come with GPS tracking, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity and an alarm.