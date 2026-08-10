FlixBus India nears 400-bus fleet, Andhra Pradesh fastest-growing market

Company plans another 80% fleet expansion this year; smaller cities, pilgrimage routes and improved highways drive demand

FlixBus India is closing in on a 400-bus fleet as the intercity mobility sees Andhra Pradesh emerging as its fastest-growing market. The company, which entered India in February 2024, expanded its fleet by 150% in 2025 and plans to grow it by another 80% this year. It now operates across more than 330 cities and 1,400 stops in 14 states and four Union Territories through over 60 fleet partners.

Rapid Expansion

“India is one of Flix’s highest-priority markets. We expect India to become Flix’s biggest market globally by passenger volume by 2030,” Surya Khurana, managing director, FlixBus India, told Financial Express.

Globally, Flix operates in more than 40 countries, carried 99 million passengers in 2025 and generated over €2 billion in revenue. In India, the company is also evaluating setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) as it looks to build technology and operational capabilities. American travel company Greyhound has been part of the Flix network since 2021.

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Khurana said Flix’s five-year strategy centres on a technology-led network, better safety and service standards, fleet electrification and deeper operator partnerships. Technology, rather than mergers, will drive consolidation in India’s fragmented bus industry, he said. “Our asset-light model enables local operators to serve underserved Tier-II and Tier-III routes profitably while improving service quality.”



Katra, Tirupati and Tiruchendur have emerged as strong year-round routes, while Delhi-Srinagar, Kankavali-Pune and Chennai-Theni have exceeded expectations. FlixBus has partnered with Vertelo to deploy 500 electric buses, with rollout dependent on vehicle readiness, charging infrastructure and commercial viability. It already operates EV services on two Andhra Pradesh corridors.

Electric Mobility

“The biggest hurdles remain commercial viability, operational efficiency and charging infrastructure. Electric coaches are still expensive for small operators, financing options need improvement and highway charging infrastructure is evolving,” Khurana said.

Improved highways are meanwhile making premium buses increasingly competitive with rail and air travel. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which has significantly reduced travel time, has transformed the corridor into FlixBus’s busiest route. The company plans to deepen its presence in Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other southern markets.

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Khurana also called for integrated modern bus terminals and financing frameworks, including green financing and incentives, to help operators modernise fleets and accelerate the shift towards organised and electric intercity mobility.